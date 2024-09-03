Scott Hecht LLC to Mediate Complex Litigation and Business Insurance Disputes

Scott Hecht launches mediation firm

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott Hecht, a veteran litigator, today announced the launch of Scott Hecht LLC, a firm focused on mediating high-stakes legal matters.

Hecht formerly practiced for three decades at Stinson LLP, where he represented businesses in a wide range of industries in litigation and other disputes. Over the past few years, he dedicated more of his practice to mediation, often facilitating the resolution of eight- and nine-figure disputes.

Now, Scott Hecht LLC will offer lawyers in Kansas City and beyond a sophisticated mediation resource for complex commercial litigation, class action litigation and business insurance disputes.

"Complex cases deserve more than just standard solutions – they require a personal touch, and an experienced neutral who is sharp, creative, prepared, and perseveres," Hecht said. "I started Scott Hecht LLC to provide a tailored mediation approach, characterized by availability, engagement, and persistence."

Specific to business insurance disputes, Hecht brings nearly three decades of experience representing both policyholders and insurers across the full range of commercial policies, from cyber to criminal to contamination. A Fellow in the American College of Coverage Counsel and a "Band One" insurance lawyer in Chambers USA, he applies this industry knowledge to resolve insurance litigation through practical solutions.

Scott Hecht LLC is located at 1600 Genessee St. in Kansas City, Mo. More information is available at www.scotthechtlaw.com.

Scott Hecht, Scott Hecht LLC, www.scotthechtlaw.com

