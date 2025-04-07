Scott J. Manning, MBA of Dental Success Today to Speak at IAO

Attendees to learn advanced case acceptance strategies for orthodontists.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Success Today, https://dentalsuccesstoday.com, announced today that their founder, Scott J. Manning, MBA, is a featured guest speaker at the 2025 International Association for Orthodontics (IAO) Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 12:00 p.m.

"We are honored to have Scott J. Manning, MBA of Dental Success Today share his unique expertise, in-the-trenches experience and insights for success at the event," states Chris McKay IAO Executive Director. "We know that he'll share valuable information that attendees can use immediately to improve and grow their practices."

Since 1961, IAO is the oldest national and international non-specialty orthodontic group in existence. They promote national and international cooperation in the orthodontic field of dentistry and recognize continuing orthodontic education excellence for its members.

The IAO Annual Meeting event will provide data on the latest trends in orthodontics, important educational information, vendor exhibits, networking opportunities, and enjoyable tourist activities in Washington, DC.

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, Manning is giving his presentation on, "Advanced Case Acceptance Strategies For Orthodontists."

"Since I am not a doctor, I will provide a different viewpoint to IAO Annual Meeting attendees that will positively change the way they run their practices," states Manning. "I look forward to sharing proven strategies and tactics to improve case presentation, marketing skills and overall business flow so that orthodontists can serve more patients while living a fulfilling life outside of their practice."

Registrations for the IAO event are now open at https://www.iaortho.org/2025-iao-annual-meeting-in-washington-d-c/.

To learn more about Dental Success Today and schedule a call with Scott J. Manning, MBA to see how his experience can service your dental practice, visit https://dentalsuccesstoday.com.

About Dental Success Today

Dental Success Today was founded by Scott J. Manning, MBA based on his 20-year dedication to helping dentists across North America create successful businesses relative to their values and goals and to experience more happiness, fulfillment, and of course, profits. Dentists who work with Scott receive his specialized formulas and protocols, or "Practice Profit Blueprints." These are a suite of integrated business systems designed to help dentists optimize their time in the office. To learn more and discover the one simple step to experience your dream, lifestyle practice – Guaranteed – visit https://dentalsuccesstoday.com.

Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications®, LLC, (800) 771-0116

Media Contact

Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, LLC, 1 800-771-0116, [email protected]

SOURCE Rembrandt Communications, LLC