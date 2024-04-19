Scott Latham, Chairman of Board of Trustees, to Deliver FHU Spring Commencement Address

Scott E. Latham, newly appointed chairman of the FHU Board of Trustees, will deliver the commencement address at Freed-Hardeman University's spring graduation ceremony. The commencement will take place on May 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. in Loyd Auditorium and will mark the conclusion of FHU's 154th academic year.

HENDERSON, Tenn., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott E. Latham, newly appointed chairman of the FHU Board of Trustees, will deliver the commencement address at Freed-Hardeman University's spring graduation ceremony. The commencement will take place on May 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. in Loyd Auditorium and will mark the conclusion of FHU's 154th academic year.

Since 1997, Latham has served as president and CEO of the Alabama Bankers Association. In this capacity, he leads the organization representing the collective interests of commercial banks doing business in Alabama, which presently have assets exceeding $300 billion. Latham serves as the primary spokesman for the banking industry in Alabama and advocates for the industry and its stakeholders. He also lobbies at the state and federal levels.

However, his dedication to the industry extends beyond his state responsibilities. He is past chairman and a member of the Alliance of State Bankers Associations, a division of the American Bankers Association. His leadership in key committees within the American Bankers Association, including the Government Relations Council and the Grassroots and Advocacy Committee, reflects his commitment to the industry's well-being. He is past chairman and a member of the board of directors of the Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University.

Outside of banking, Latham prioritizes education and community service. He serves as chairman of FHU's board of trustees, and he has been involved with organizations such as Agape of Central Alabama and Lads to Leaders and Leaderettes.

Latham holds an MBA from Auburn University at Montgomery and a B.S. in accounting and business administration from Alabama Christian College. He also graduated from the Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University.

Faith and family are central to Latham's life. He and his wife, Michelle, have two daughters, two sons-in-law and one new grandson. They are also active members of the University Church of Christ in Montgomery, Alabama, where Latham has served as an elder since 2008 and previously as treasurer for ten years.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

