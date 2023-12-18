Scott Salyer Joins McShane Construction Company as Vice President & Regional Manager of Firm's Southwest Office

"We are thrilled to have Scott join the McShane team," shared Mat Dougherty, President of McShane. "His past experience in the Southwest construction market positions him for great success in this role, and we look forward to all that he has to offer to our company." Post this

As Vice President & Regional Manager, Salyer will lead Arizona operations, including pre-construction efforts, budgeting, and client relations for McShane's projects across the Southwest.

"I'm excited to be part of the McShane organization and build on the 20-year history that the firm has in the Southwest," commented Salyer. "We have a great team here in Arizona and I'm eager to see what we'll achieve together."

Salyer comes to McShane with more than 20 years of experience in construction management. Prior to joining McShane, Scott served as Vice President of Operations for Adolfson & Peterson.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology and Construction Management Technology from Oklahoma State University.

About McShane Construction Company

McShane Construction Company was established in 1984 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, with regional offices in Phoenix, AZ, Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Madison, WI, and Nashville, TN. The female-owned and led firm offers integrated design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness and institutional markets. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

