Scott Sheldon Expands to the United Kingdom with New Office in Birmingham, England

NORTH CANTON, Ohio , June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott Sheldon, LLC, headquartered in Northeast Ohio, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Birmingham, England. This marks the official launch of Scott Sheldon Limited UK, a strategic advancement that underscores the company's commitment to better serve the UK market as a proud Kinaxis® Value-Added Reseller. In addition to the recent opening of a Scott Sheldon office in Nagpur, India, this new location is another step toward the company's goal of expanding its global footprint.