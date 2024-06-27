Scott Sheldon Expands to the United Kingdom with New Office in Birmingham, England

Scott Sheldon, LLC, headquartered in Northeast Ohio, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Birmingham, England. This marks the official launch of Scott Sheldon Limited UK, a strategic advancement that underscores the company's commitment to better serve the UK market as a proud Kinaxis® Value-Added Reseller. In addition to the recent opening of a Scott Sheldon office in Nagpur, India, this new location is another step toward the company's goal of expanding its global footprint.
NORTH CANTON, Ohio , June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott Sheldon, LLC, headquartered in Northeast Ohio, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Birmingham, England. This marks the official launch of Scott Sheldon Limited UK, a strategic advancement that underscores the company's commitment to better serve the UK market as a proud Kinaxis® Value-Added Reseller. In addition to the recent opening of a Scott Sheldon office in Nagpur, India, this new location is another step toward the company's goal of expanding its global footprint.
With the remarkable growth of Kinaxis® Inc., a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, the demand for its innovative, cutting-edge solutions is soaring. Scott Sheldon Limited UK is poised to meet this demand by offering solutions designed to transform how companies navigate the complexities of modern supply chains. The Scott Sheldon team is thrilled to drive supply chain transformation across North America, Europe, India, and beyond.
"We are honored to bring our innovative solutions to the UK, a key market in our global growth strategy," says Scott Spyker, Founder of Scott Sheldon, LLC. "Our presence in Birmingham positions us to better serve our customers in the UK and enables further expansion into Europe. This is a very exciting step forward for our brand, customers, and employees!"
About Scott Sheldon, LLC
Founded in 2004, Scott Sheldon is a full-service technology integration firm focused on helping businesses optimize their supply chains, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve their strategic growth goals. Scott Sheldon delivers value across the entire supply chain as a Kinaxis Value-Added Reseller, Implementation Partner, and the first Authorized Training Partner. Its global presence and dedicated team meet the unique needs of organizations worldwide.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is revolutionizing supply chain management with technologies that empower supply chain leaders to navigate today's realities and create a better tomorrow. Kinaxis is positioned highest in Ability to Execute in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.
