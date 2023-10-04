Scott Shogan named Michigan office leader for HNTB Corporation

"Scott will provide critical leadership to an area within the firm that is experiencing significant growth. There has been tremendous momentum across Michigan and opportunities continue to be very strong," said Chris Gale, PE, HNTB Great Lakes Division president and senior vice president. Tweet this

"Scott's seasoned leadership and deep-rooted local experience make him an ideal fit for this leadership role," said Chris Gale, PE, HNTB Great Lakes Division president and senior vice president. "He will provide critical leadership to an area within the firm that is experiencing significant growth. There has been tremendous momentum across Michigan and opportunities continue to be very strong. I am looking forward to working with Scott and our outstanding team in Michigan, to further maximize HNTB's position in the market."

Shogan most recently served as the Midwest transportation market leader for another consulting firm. He has extensive expertise within the transportation infrastructure industry including traffic engineering, planning, development, management and emerging technologies.

As office leader, Shogan will be responsible for managing HNTB's operations in Michigan, including overseeing project delivery, client relations, business development and employee development. He will work closely with HNTB's senior leadership team to ensure the company continues to provide best-in-class infrastructure solutions to its clients.

"I am excited to join HNTB and lead the talented Michigan team," said Shogan. "With Michigan's rapid growth and development, I'm eager to collaborate with our clients in delivering forward-thinking and sustainable infrastructure solutions that will enrich the communities we are privileged to serve."

Shogan will be based in the firm's Detroit office. He is currently on the board of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan and COMTO Michigan. Shogan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Michigan.

HNTB has worked on, or is currently involved with, some of the most high-profile infrastructure projects in Michigan including Revive 275, Gordie Howe International Bridge, US-24 Reconstruction, Innovate Mound, I-94 Modernization, I-375 Reconnecting Communities, I-696 and 8 Mile Road.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure solutions firm serving public and private owners and construction contractors. With 109 years of service, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients' most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, and program and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com, or follow HNTB on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact

Molly Hall, HNTB, (512) 691-2273, [email protected], www.hntb.com

SOURCE HNTB