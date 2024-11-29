Scott Storch Premieres New Single "On My Own" Featuring Abbie Stair on The Joe Rogan Podcast

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned producer and hitmaker Scott Storch has unveiled his latest single, "On My Own," featuring rising star Abbie Stair, exclusively on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. This highly anticipated track showcases Storch's signature production style and Stair's powerful vocals, delivering a fresh sound that blends modern R&B with an emotionally charged lyrical narrative. The premiere comes after a year of anticipation, as Storch has kept fans on edge with teasers of new music. "On My Own" marks the first collaboration between Storch and Abbie Stair, and has already generated significant buzz across social media and music industry insiders. Storch, best known for his work with legendary artists such as Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, and Justin Timberlake, has continued to push creative boundaries in the industry. With "On My Own," he taps into a raw and intimate sound, blending electronic beats with lush, soulful melodies. Abbie Stair, a talented vocalist on the rise, adds depth to the track with her emotive delivery and powerful voice. "I'm so excited to finally share this song with the world," said Storch during the podcast appearance. "Abbie's voice is extraordinary, and we really wanted to create something special that resonated emotionally. It's a track about independence, personal growth, and embracing your own path, and I'm thrilled it's out there." "On My Own" is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. About Scott Storch;Scott Storch is a multi-platinum producer and songwriter known for shaping the sound of hip-hop and pop music over the past two decades. His work with top artists like Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé, and others has earned him a reputation as one of the industry's most influential producers. Storch continues to evolve creatively, producing music that spans across genres while maintaining his signature style. About Abbie Stair;Abbie Stair is a rising star in the music world, known for her dynamic vocal range and emotional delivery. With her unique blend of contemporary pop and R&B influences, Stair has quickly gained attention as an artist to watch in 2024. Her collaboration with Scott Storch on "On My Own" marks a major milestone in her burgeoning career.

https://tr.ee/BM7VNumvEt

https://tr.ee/kaLKe1ufW5

Media Contact

Cameron Underwood, 1217 Entertainment, 1 2017257021, [email protected], 1217music.com

SOURCE 1217 Entertainment