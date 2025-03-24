Scottsdale-Based Defyne MD to Become Southwest's First Fat Banking Clinic

"We are so excited to bring a fat banking option to the Valley," says Dr. Oren Tessler, MD. Post this

"We are so excited to bring a fat banking option to the Valley," says Dr. Oren Tessler, MD. "This innovation provides a natural, sustainable option for procedures like facial rejuvenation, body contouring, or even regenerative therapies. By giving patients the ability to store fat, we're offering unmatched convenience, versatility, and long-term aesthetic possibilities."

Fat banking involves a meticulously designed process to ensure optimal safety and effectiveness. Once fat is extracted via liposuction, it is placed in a T&CT kit and transported to a specialized laboratory. There, the fat undergoes a rigorous purification process to extract the best-performing cells and remove unwanted fluids. The processed fat is then cryo-stored in liquid nitrogen, ensuring its long-term viability.

"Three procedures I've had done with a fat transfer and to say it's changed my life is an understatement," said patient Ryan Goddard. "The implant, the fat transfer, don't ask me how it's possible, but it is possible to put the transfer of the fat into, they take the fat from the well from the stomach area and mold it into what it should look like. And today, I do now have a calf ankle that looks like it should look, and it's all thanks to the transfer of the fat."

When patients are ready for additional treatments, the desired volume of fat is thawed, cleaned, and sent directly to their surgeon, eliminating the need for repeated liposuction procedures. This process not only reduces the risks and discomfort associated with multiple surgeries but also shortens recovery times and lowers treatment costs.

Fat banking is revolutionizing both cosmetic and medical treatments, offering patients a wealth of options. Aesthetic applications include:

Breast and pectoral augmentation

Buttock augmentation and contouring

Facial rejuvenation and wrinkle filling

Skin tightening for hands and décolletage

Intimate area enhancements for both men and women

Regenerative uses extend to:

Treatment of scars, wounds, and burns

Joint therapies for conditions like osteoarthritis

Breast reconstruction after mastectomy

This pioneering approach offers numerous advantages, including:

Reduced need for repeated liposuction

Enhanced safety with fewer general anesthesia exposures

The ability to bank younger, healthier stem cells for potential future therapies

Lower long-term costs for patients

Stem cells found in adipose tissue are rich in regenerative potential, making fat banking a forward-thinking solution for both immediate aesthetic goals and future medical needs. Research suggests that young mesenchymal stem cells could extend lifespan and improve health outcomes for age-related conditions such as arthritis, Alzheimer's, and even heart disease. By preserving their fat, patients secure access to cutting-edge treatments that may redefine health and aesthetics in the years to come.

"Our goal is to provide patients with advanced, regenerative treatments that support their long-term health, wellness, and beauty," adds Dr. Tessler. "Fat banking allows us to meet those goals by offering sustainable solutions that adapt to our patients' evolving needs."

Defyne MD's introduction of fat banking aligns with its mission to remain at the forefront of medical innovation. For more information, for more information, visit DefyneMD.com.

More about Dr. Tessler and Defyne Plastic Surgery:

Dr. Oren Tessler, MD, is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive microsurgeon and the founder of Defyne, a Phoenix and Scottsdale-based practice transforming plastic surgery through minimally invasive, technology-driven solutions. Known for the proprietary Defyne Method, Dr. Tessler delivers personalized, regenerative results without general anesthesia, ensuring less downtime and natural-looking outcomes tailored to each patient's unique goals. With an MD/MBA from McGill University and advanced training at Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Tessler combines expertise with innovation. His career highlights include over 30 publications, groundbreaking contributions like the first complete hand transplant at Massachusetts General, and a nomination to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' National Autologous Breast Reconstruction Workgroup. At Defyne, he empowers patients with a holistic, patient-first approach to aesthetic care. For more information, visit DefyneMD.com.

Media Contact

Holly Morgan, Defyne MD, 1 4808886074, [email protected], https://defynemd.com/

SOURCE Defyne MD