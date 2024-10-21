Scottsdale-Based Mother's Grace Launches Inaugural "12 Days of Christmas" Campaign to Support Mothers and Children in Crisis

"We understand that tragedy can strike without warning, leaving families feeling lost and uncertain," said Michelle Moore, Founder of Mother's Grace. Post this

"We understand that tragedy can strike without warning, leaving families feeling lost and uncertain," said Michelle Moore, Founder of Mother's Grace. "Through our '12 Days of Christmas' campaign, we aim to bring light to those in their darkest hours during this important season. We invite our community to join us in this effort, as your support as a sponsor will have a direct and immediate impact on those who need it most."

The "12 Days of Christmas" campaign will run as a year-end giving program, in which Mother's Grace will partner with 12 local businesses to host shopping days where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to support the organization's mission. In addition to the proceeds, Mother's Grace will leverage its substantial presence in the Valley to drive awareness through grassroots efforts and a comprehensive public relations campaign. Each sponsoring business will be paired with a Mother's Grace board member who will serve as a liaison to help drive traffic to their event and to help host the shopping day. Currently, there are eight confirmed partners for the "12 Days of Christmas" campaign including:

Dominick's Steakhouse: Dominick's Steakhouse in Scottsdale is renowned for its luxurious dining experience, offering prime steaks and an upscale atmosphere with a rooftop poolside dining area. The restaurant is a popular destination for special occasions, known for its exceptional service and meticulously crafted menu.

Galicia Jewelers: Each piece in the collection is meticulously crafted with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. From the initial sketch to the final polish, designs are infused with a blend of classic elegance and contemporary flair, making them versatile companions for every occasion.

Jenni Kayne : California -inspired design for the wardrobe and home, Jenni Kayne has mastered the art of timelessness by offering classics for any occasion or room.

: -inspired design for the wardrobe and home, has mastered the art of timelessness by offering classics for any occasion or room. Prada: Prada is an iconic Italian luxury fashion house known for its sophisticated and innovative designs in clothing, accessories, and footwear. Founded in 1913, Prada has become a symbol of timeless elegance and cutting-edge style in the global fashion industry.

urbAna: UrbAna is a chic home décor and lifestyle boutique known for its curated selection of stylish furnishings, unique accessories, and thoughtful gifts. The store offers a mix of contemporary and classic designs, emphasizing quality craftsmanship and timeless appeal.

Wunderkind: Founded by designer Wolfgang Joop , the brand combines bold, artistic elements with luxurious materials, creating pieces that stand out for their originality and craftsmanship. Wunderkind's collections often push the boundaries of conventional fashion, appealing to those who seek distinctive, statement-making designs in their wardrobe.

The Found House: A vintage shop located in Phoenix, Arizona, specializing in selling furniture, decor, and vintage rugs. Owned by Reilly Carpenter, the store offers a curated collection of home furnishings, accessories, gifts, and more, along with design and styling services.

Shop Gorgeous Things: Founded in 2017, this shop specializes in creating custom denim jackets and offers additional products like sweaters, trucker hats, and customizable clothing at its Old Town Scottsdale location.

Cordially: A gifting boutique offering thoughtful gifts and stunning home decor. Cordially elevates the art of gifting with its sophisticated selection, perfect for celebrating life's special moments.

Glassy Baby: Known for its hand-crafted glass creations, each piece from Glassy Baby comes with its own unique color and story, making it an authentic gift for any occasion. These glass items can be sent with a hand-written note to express personalized care.

As part of the campaign, Mother's Grace will also offer raffle tickets to participants who spend $250 or more at the partnered events, with three grand prizes valued at $10,000. These sponsorship opportunities are limited, and the organization encourages interested businesses to secure their spot quickly.

"Mother's Grace has changed the lives of many families with their tremendous work over the years, and we are thrilled to help support their mission to help families who are fighting life-altering situations." said Jeff and Jodi Mastro, Founders of Prime Steak Concepts.

Mother's Grace is a Platinum-rated charity on GuideStar and qualifies as a Charitable Organization for the Arizona QCO tax credit. Over the past 15 years, the organization has grown both in revenue and in the number of families served, partnering with some of the most philanthropic and notable businesses, organizations, and medical facilities, including Phoenix Children's, Banner Health, Honor Health, and Saint Jude Children's Hospital.

For more information about Mother's Grace and the "12 Days of Christmas" campaign, or to become a sponsor, please visit mothers-grace.org or call 480-320-9466.

About Mother's Grace:

Founded in 2009, Mother's Grace is a nonprofit organization founded by Michelle Moore, based in Scottsdale, AZ, dedicated to supporting mothers and children who are enduring overwhelming life circumstances of tragedy and loss. The organization provides critical assistance, aiming to ease families' burdens and help them regain a sense of peace and normalcy during challenging times. Mother's Grace is guided by a dedicated board of professionals who volunteer their time, including Moore, CEO in the healthcare sector, as well as esteemed physicians, attorneys, and notable figures such as Angela Ducey, the former First Lady of Arizona.

