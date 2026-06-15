Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery Welcomes Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Donovan Lockwood

"My philosophy is simple," said Dr. Lockwood. "The best results are the ones that look effortless. My goal is never to change who someone is, but to help them look refreshed, confident, and like the best version of themselves." Post this

A native Arizonan, Dr. Lockwood earned his Bachelor of Science with Honors and Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Arizona before completing residency training in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He subsequently completed an elite American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) Fellowship at the Beverly Hills Center for Plastic and Laser Surgery under internationally recognized facial plastic surgeons Dr. Ben Talei and Dr. Richard Zoumalan.

During his fellowship, Dr. Lockwood developed advanced expertise in facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, facial fat grafting, facial reconstruction, and deep plane facelift and neck lift surgery.

"I'm thrilled to join Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery," said Dr. Lockwood. "Dr. Cohen and Dr. Sigalove have built a practice known for surgical excellence, innovation, and outstanding patient care. It is an honor to join such a respected team, and I look forward to helping patients achieve results that are natural, elegant, and uniquely their own."

Founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Cohen, Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery has become one of the Southwest's premier destinations for aesthetic surgery. Together with board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Sigalove, the practice has earned a reputation for combining advanced surgical techniques with highly personalized patient care.

"Dr. Lockwood is an exceptional surgeon and a tremendous addition to our team," said Dr. Robert Cohen. "His academic achievements, Yale training, fellowship experience, and dedication to delivering sophisticated, natural-looking results align perfectly with the values of our practice. We are excited to welcome him to Scottsdale and to offer our patients expanded access to world-class facial plastic surgery.

Having worked closely with Dr. Talei since 2020, I have had the opportunity to witness firsthand his extraordinary talent and innovation in facial plastic surgery. Dr. Lockwood trained directly under Dr. Talei and Dr. Richard Zoumalan, and Dr. Talei has described him as one of the finest aesthetic fellows to complete his program. His specialized expertise in facial plastic surgery further strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive aesthetic and reconstructive care."

Dr. Lockwood's practice will focus on advanced facial rejuvenation and facial plastic surgery procedures including deep plane facelift, neck lift surgery, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), facial fat grafting, injectable facial rejuvenation, and facial reconstructive surgery.

In addition to his clinical training, Dr. Lockwood has authored numerous scientific publications and presentations focused on facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, facial anatomy, and reconstructive surgery, including research on advanced facelift techniques and the evolving understanding of facial aging.

"My philosophy is simple," said Dr. Lockwood. "The best results are the ones that look effortless. My goal is never to change who someone is, but to help them look refreshed, confident, and like the best version of themselves."

Patients may now request a consultation with Dr. Lockwood at Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (480) 423-1973 or visit scottsdalecenterforplasticsurgery.com.

ABOUT SCOTTSDALE CENTER FOR PLASTIC SURGERY

Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery is Arizona's premier destination for aesthetic plastic surgery, offering advanced surgical care in a fully accredited on-site surgical facility. Led by Dr. Robert Cohen, Dr. Steven Sigalove, and Dr. Donovan Lockwood, the practice is dedicated to delivering exceptional outcomes through innovation, precision, and personalized care. Together, the surgeons provide comprehensive expertise in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and body.

For media inquiries, please contact Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery at [email protected]

Media Contact

Amy Rosales, Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery, 1 (480) 423-1973, [email protected], http://scottsdalecenterforplasticsurgery.com/

SOURCE Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery