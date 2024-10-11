Scottsdale National Golf Club to Host Commander-in-Chief's Cup Presented by Callaway After Hurricane Threatens Original Venue

When I heard that the tournament needed to be moved and Chip was the man behind the event, it was an easy decision to open the gates at Scottsdale National. Post this

Upon being made aware of the situation, PXG Founder and U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran Bob Parsons offered the use of his exclusive desert property at Scottsdale National Golf Club to ensure that the tournament could proceed without disruption.

"Earlier this week, when we realized we needed an alternate course to host this year's Commander-in-Chief's Cup, Bob Parsons was our first call," said Billy Hurley, CIC Cup Board Member, United States Naval Academy Class of 2004 and PGA TOUR winner. "Within 36 hours of our initial contact, he confirmed that Scottsdale National would be our new venue. We are incredibly grateful to Bob and Renee Parsons, as well as the entire Scottsdale National membership and staff, for rolling out the red carpet for our service academy student-athletes. The Other Course will provide a terrific test of golf, and we look forward to seeing who takes home the CIC Cup on Tuesday."

The Parsons have long supported all three schools' golf programs through PXG, offering valuable resources and custom-fitted equipment to the dedicated players. As such, the opportunity to step up in the throes of a potential disaster was an easy decision.

"I have the utmost respect for Chip Brewer and Callaway for their support of this marquee event. Years ago, at the beginning of the Covid virus pandemic, Chip Brewer stepped up to offer PXG the use of Callaway's tour truck. I've never forgotten that. That made helping Chip and Callaway an easy decision," Bob Parsons said. "I also admire these student athletes tremendously for their commitment to golf, school, and serving our country. When I heard that the tournament needed to be moved and Chip was the man behind the event, it was an easy decision to open the gates at Scottsdale National. Chip, if there's a better man than you anywhere, I've yet to meet him."

Renee Parsons, President & Executive Creative Director for PXG Apparel and hospitality lead at Scottsdale National Golf Club, added, "We are honored to provide an exceptional playing experience for these young golfers and introduce them to the outstanding hospitality that Scottsdale National is known for."

The tournament participants will have the unprecedented opportunity to showcase their skills on The Other Course at Scottsdale National Golf Club, a challenging track designed by Jackson Kahn Design. (You read it right, Scottsdale National's signature golf course is indeed named The Other Course.) This course features a unique layout with six par-3, six par-4, and six par-5 configurations, offering the players a diverse and thrilling golfing experience.

Bob and Renee Parsons' commitment to supporting the military and first responder golf community extends far beyond hosting the prestigious golf event and their support for the service academies. In 2018, they established the PXG for Heroes® program, which provides special pricing and exceptional experiences to members of the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as to law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs. Since its inception, this program has positively impacted hundreds of thousands of verified heroes in their pursuit of lower scores and increased enjoyment of the game.

Continuing their mission to support and honor those who make significant contributions to society, the Parsons recently announced the expansion of the PXG for Heroes program to include teachers. This expansion recognizes the invaluable role that educators play in shaping the future and will provide them with the same access to special pricing and outstanding experiences as a token of appreciation for their dedication to inspiring our nation's youth and young adults.

To learn more about Scottsdale National Golf Club, visit http://www.SNGC.com. For more information about the Commander-in-Chief's Cup, presented by Callaway, visit http://www.CINCCUP.com.

To verify eligibility for the PXG for Heroes Program, visit http://www.PXG.com/heroes-program.

ABOUT SCOTTSDALE NATIONAL

An exclusive, members only oasis in the Sonoran Desert, Scottsdale National Golf Club presents golf the way it should be played. No tee times required. Wide open fairways across forty-five holes with no homes lining the courses. Supported by two distinctive clubhouses with stunning views and unexpected amenities. Fifteen luxurious member Villas with sixty tastefully appointed rooms, surrounded by three million acres of government protected desert land in the center of magnificent vistas. And just one rule, established by club owners Bob and Renee Parsons, "No member shall ever impinge upon another member's enjoyment of the club."

ABOUT COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF'S CUP

The Commander-in-Chief's Cup is an annual collegiate golf tournament that celebrates and honors the dedication, service and sacrifice of our nation's military personnel — past, present and future. Featuring cadet and midshipman student athletes from the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Air Force Academy, the event celebrates the shared values of camaraderie, excellence and service. The tournament is presented by The Service Academies Golf Foundation with proceeds directly supporting the golf programs at the three service academies. For more information, visit cinccup.com.

