Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center Named 2026 Best Mental Health Facility by PHOENIX Magazine Readers

Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center has been named Best Mental Health Facility in PHOENIX magazine's 2026 Best of the Valley awards, a reader-voted recognition celebrating standout local businesses and organizations throughout the Valley.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center has been named Best Mental Health Facility in PHOENIX magazine's 2026 Best of the Valley awards, an annual reader-voted recognition honoring standout businesses, services, and organizations across the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The Best of the Valley awards highlight local companies and organizations selected by nearly 50,000 PHOENIX magazine readers submitting 285,000 votes across a wide range of categories. Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center was recognized for its exceptional and comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services for adults throughout the Valley.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by our community," said Michelle Sheydayi, Chief Marketing Officer of Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center. "When we opened our doors in 2016, our goal was to offer a program that touched many lives deeply by providing clinically excellent services for our local community. This award reflects these efforts and recognizes the deep trust our clients, families, and community partners place in our team every day."

Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center provides structured mental health and substance use treatment services for adults seeking clinically robust care in a supportive community-based environment. The center offers a full continuum of treatment options from Residential treatment through Outpatient services designed to meet clients where they are in their recovery process, including care for individuals navigating addiction, anxiety, depression, trauma, co-occurring disorders, and other behavioral health concerns.

This recognition comes at a time when access to quality mental health care remains a critical need across Arizona and the country. Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center continues to help adult clients gain stability and abstinence, strengthen coping skills, reprocess trauma and establish new beliefs and behaviors needed for long-term wellness and to live a full life aligned with one's values, goals and aspirations.

Being selected as Best Mental Health Facility by local readers underscores the center's commitment to personalized treatment, clinical excellence, and community-centered care. The 2026 Best of the Valley winners will be featured in PHOENIX magazine's July/August Best of the Valley issue.

For more information about Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center, its mental health treatment programs, and addiction recovery services, visit the center online at www.scottsdaleprovidence.com or call directly at 480-210-5528.

About Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center

Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center provides comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services in Scottsdale, Arizona. Through clinically guided care, supportive programming, and individualized treatment planning, Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center helps adults work toward lasting recovery, improved mental health, and greater stability in daily life.

Media Contact

Michelle Sheydayi, Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center, 1 (866) 522-3339, [email protected], https://scottsdaleprovidence.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Scottsdale Providence Recovery Center