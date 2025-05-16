Scottsdale Tactical Announces Exciting Expansion with New Lineup of Premium Firearm Brands

"These brands are the epitome of quality and tactical excellence," said Angelo, Co-Founder of Scottsdale Tactical. "Bringing them to Scottsdale gives our clients access to the most refined, battle-tested, and precision-engineered firearms in the industry." Post this

Vulcan Machine Werks

Based in Texas, Vulcan Machine Werks is known for precision machining, slide milling, and firearms customization services. Their refined, performance-driven modifications elevate both form and function, making them a top choice for discerning shooters and professionals alike.

LMT Defense (Lewis Machine & Tool Company)

Since 1980, LMT Defense has delivered top-tier rifles, carbines, and modular weapon systems to elite military and law enforcement units across the globe. Proudly American-made, LMT is synonymous with reliability, innovation, and battlefield-proven performance.

B&T USA (Brugger & Thomet)

A Swiss engineering powerhouse with a U.S. presence, B&T is world-renowned for producing high-end suppressors, submachine guns, and advanced tactical weapon systems. Trusted by special forces and elite tactical units worldwide, B&T combines European precision with American adaptability.

Alpha American Firearms

Dedicated to American craftsmanship, Alpha American produces hand-built, premium pistols designed for performance and reliability. With every firearm personally assembled by seasoned veterans and gunsmiths, Alpha American delivers products that reflect true pride in workmanship.

About Scottsdale Tactical

Scottsdale Tactical is a leading firearm and tactical gear destination serving Arizona and beyond. Known for its commitment to premium brands, customer service, and professional expertise, Scottsdale Tactical is where tactical meets luxury.

