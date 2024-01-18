Scottsdale Tactical Announces Meet & Greet with Noveske Rifleworks LLC on January 19th, 2024 between 12PM - 4PM

Scottsdale Tactical is proud to announce a Meet & Greet with Noveske Rifleworks LLC on January 19th, 2024 between 12PM - 4PM at Scottsdale Tactical 16679 North 90th Street Suite #101, Scottsdale AZ 85260.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scottsdale Tactical is proud to announce a Meet & Greet exclusively with Noveske Rifleworks LLC on January 19th, 2024 at Scottsdale Tactical 16679 North 90th Street Suite #101, Scottsdale AZ 85260 between 12PM - 4PM. BBQ Food Trucks, Firearms & the first official look at Noveske's newest line of Firearms.
Scott (General Manager of Scottsdale Tactical), "We are excited to now be one of a very few exclusive firearm dealers to now offer Noveske Rifleworks Products in our store. The Meet & Greet with Noveske at our Scottsdale location will be a great opportunity for consumers to get a one-on-one interaction with Noveske & their latest line."
https://www.scottsdale-tactical.com/search/noveske
Scottsdale Tactical is an online & in-store luxury firearm dealer that has been expanding operations at a rapid pace in Arizona & throughout the United States.
With the demand for firearms at an all-time high, Scottsdale Tactical will continue to set an exclusive experience for customers looking for hard to get firearms. Scottsdale Tactical currently offers exclusive guns from, but not limited to: Noveske, Nighthawk Customs, Nemo Arms, Haley Strategic Partners, Sig, Colt, Wilson Combat and many other luxury brands!
If you are a high-end firearms manufacture looking to expand your reach into a high-end firearm consumer base please e-mail: sales@scottsdaletactical.com
