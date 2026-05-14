Scottsdale Tactical Becomes Arizona's Premier Destination for Fine Tactical Knives

"We're building more than a knife counter, we're creating a destination for knife enthusiasts," said Angelo Owner at Scottsdale Tactical. Post this

Leading the expansion is the official launch of Scottsdale Tactical as a premium Benchmade Elite Dealer, a distinction reserved for select retailers that offer exceptional inventory, product knowledge, and customer experience. As part of the launch, Scottsdale Tactical will soon unveil an entirely new Benchmade showcase featuring one of the most comprehensive Benchmade collections in Arizona.

The new display experience is designed for knife enthusiasts, collectors, law enforcement professionals, military personnel, and everyday carry customers seeking hands-on access to the industry's top tactical and utility blades.

"We're building more than a knife counter, we're creating a destination for knife enthusiasts," said Angelo Owner at Scottsdale Tactical. "From premium American-made tactical blades to everyday carry essentials, our goal is to offer customers access to the very best brands in the industry, backed by knowledgeable service and a first-class retail experience."

Customers can expect an extensive selection of automatic knives, fixed blades, folding knives, rescue tools, tactical carry systems, and limited-edition releases from the industry's most trusted manufacturers.

The upcoming Benchmade showcase will highlight the brand's full range of products, including tactical, hunting, outdoor, EDC, and collector series knives, all displayed in a dedicated premium retail environment inside Scottsdale Tactical.

With the addition of these elite brands and the upcoming Benchmade installation, Scottsdale Tactical continues to expand its reputation as one of Arizona's leading destinations for firearms, tactical equipment, and premium gear.

Scottsdale Tactical has also earned a reputation as one of the nation's premier destinations for elite firearms, offering customers access to some of the most sought-after platforms and premium manufacturers in the industry. Known for carrying one of the largest and most carefully curated selections of high-end 2011 pistols anywhere on the West Coast, Scottsdale Tactical has become a destination for enthusiasts, collectors, competitive shooters, and professionals seeking top-tier performance firearms.

From custom double-stack 1911 platforms to exclusive tactical builds and limited-production models, the company continues to set itself apart by delivering an unmatched selection of premium firearms and tactical equipment under one roof.

For more information, visit Scottsdale Tactical or stop by the showroom in Scottsdale.

Media Contact

Scottsdale Tactical, Scottsdale Tactical, 1 4805721785, [email protected], www.ScottsdaleTactical.com

SOURCE Scottsdale Tactical