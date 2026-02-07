Scottsdale Tactical Hosts Historic Daniel Defense Product Trailer Debut with EOTECH and Haley Strategic Partners

"For the first time ever, Daniel Defense's impressive 40-foot mobile product display trailer will be showcased at a gun store west of the Mississippi River." Post this

Representatives from Daniel Defense will be on site to answer questions, provide product insights, and engage directly with customers throughout the event.

Joining the lineup, EOTECH — a world-class leader in military and law enforcement optics — will feature interactive displays and product demonstrations. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the company's newest optic systems and speak directly with knowledgeable representatives about performance, technology, and application.

Haley Strategic Partners will also be participating with their store open during the event, offering exclusive event-day specials on their highly regarded tactical equipment and training gear.

This high-energy community event will include:

Food trucks

Raffle prizes and giveaways

Exclusive one-day-only specials

Live music

Industry representatives available for Q&A

With Arizona's spring weather expected to be outstanding, this promises to be one of the premier firearms community events of 2026.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Scottsdale Tactical

Firearms enthusiasts, industry supporters, and members of the community are invited to attend and be part of this historic showcase.

For more information, follow Scottsdale Tactical on social media or contact the store directly.

Media Contact:

Scottsdale Tactical

Jennifer W.

480-572-1785

[email protected]

