Scottsdale Tactical Hosts Historic Daniel Defense Product Trailer Debut with EOTECH and Haley Strategic Partners

Scottsdale Tactical is proud to announce a landmark industry event on Saturday, March 21, 2026, featuring Daniel Defense, EOTECH, and Haley Strategic. For the first time ever, Daniel Defense's impressive 40-foot mobile product display trailer will be showcased at a gun store west of the Mississippi River. This exclusive appearance gives firearms enthusiasts a rare opportunity to step inside the fully outfitted trailer and experience firsthand the latest innovations, rifles, and accessories from one of America's most respected manufacturers.
Representatives from Daniel Defense will be on site to answer questions, provide product insights, and engage directly with customers throughout the event.
Joining the lineup, EOTECH — a world-class leader in military and law enforcement optics — will feature interactive displays and product demonstrations. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the company's newest optic systems and speak directly with knowledgeable representatives about performance, technology, and application.
Haley Strategic Partners will also be participating with their store open during the event, offering exclusive event-day specials on their highly regarded tactical equipment and training gear.
This high-energy community event will include:
- Food trucks
- Raffle prizes and giveaways
- Exclusive one-day-only specials
- Live music
- Industry representatives available for Q&A
With Arizona's spring weather expected to be outstanding, this promises to be one of the premier firearms community events of 2026.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location: Scottsdale Tactical
Firearms enthusiasts, industry supporters, and members of the community are invited to attend and be part of this historic showcase.
For more information, follow Scottsdale Tactical on social media or contact the store directly.
Media Contact:
Scottsdale Tactical
Jennifer W.
480-572-1785
[email protected]
