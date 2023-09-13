Scottsdale's Aesthetic IQ Clinic Offers Breakthrough Undereye Treatment, Restylane® Eyelight

"This exciting new treatment is formulated with NASHA Technology which means the filler is close to the body's natural hyaluronic acid," said Marissa Abdo, MS, RN, CANS, owner of Scottsdale-based Aesthetic IQ Clinic. Tweet this

For millions of Americans, dark circles can make them feel older, tired and stressed. Lack of volume and volume loss in the undereye region can create shadows and emphasize dark circles, leading to the appearance of tiredness and aging. In a study, 87% of patients had reduced undereye hollowness at 3 months and Restylane Eyelight was found to be well tolerated under the eyes. At 3 months, 92% of patients were pleased with their results, and 84% were still pleased through 1 year. The study also yielded high satisfaction, with 93% of patients expressing interest in receiving treatment again after 12 months.

"The results also showed that most patients - around 87% - did not experience adverse events related to treatment with Restylane Eyelight, giving them a new treatment option that is safe and effective for this very common problem," said Abdo. "The most observed side effects for undereye injections are swelling, redness, tenderness, pain, bruising, itching, and lumps or bumps at the injection site."

The FDA approval of Restylane Eyelight adds to Galderma's growing Restylane product portfolio. With over 65 million treatments worldwide and counting, the Restylane family of HA dermal fillers is the broadest portfolio of dermal fillers in the U.S. For more information about this treatment, call 480.454.5577, visit AestheticIQClinic.com or schedule an appointment at the office. Aesthetic IQ Clinic is located at 7054 E Cochise Rd. B200 Scottsdale, AZ 85253. You can follow the clinic on social media @Marissa.AestheticIQ.

About Marissa Abdo

Aesthetic IQ's founder, Marissa Abdo, MS, RN, CANS, was formerly on the staff of Beverly Hills' Dr. 90210 and is a preferred injector for Hollywood's elite and celebrities. At this unique aesthetic clinic, Abdo focuses on her clients' facial anatomy to improve their overall beauty. She is a firm believer in empowering women both through her professional services and through education. As a top national trainer for Galderma and Allergen, Abdo has trained healthcare professionals at more than 100 locations in the Scottsdale area. She is dedicated to creating an empowered community of practitioners who can safely administer injections to all patients and believes that every injector should have a seat at the table. In terms of service and outcomes, Abdo is leading the way and establishing the bar for the injection industry. Through Aesthetic IQ, she is pleased to provide each patient—from mature patients to children and even men—with a personalized experience. Each patient receives assistance from Abdo in realizing their beauty and their unique contribution to the world.

