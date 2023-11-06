Scout Wins the 2023 T3 Tech Summit Pitch Battle in Fort Worth, Texas

AI-powered communication platform took home top honors; Level Up, LocalizeOS, Rayse named finalists
LADERA RANCH, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T3 Sixty, a leading residential real estate management consulting and research firm, named Scout the winner of the 2023 T3 Tech Summit Pitch Battle during its second annual Tech Summit in Fort Worth, Texas.
The event also featured awards for brokerage marketing, immersive real estate experience rooms and a keynote address from Luke Williams, professor of innovation and design at NYU Stern School of Business.
In the first round of the pitch battle, companies were categorized by their place in the consumer experience, allowing competitors to pitch against like-minded offerings. Sixteen companies (four in each category) pitched to a panel of industry peers and the audience.
The finalists were:
- Workflow and automations: Level Up, a digital coach and companion that provides training, coaching and accountability.
- Lead nurture and conversion: LocalizeOS, an AI-driven lead nurture and conversion platform.
- Client experience and engagement: Rayse, a next generation connectivity platform for managing real estate communication and productivity.
- Demand generation: Scout, an AI-powered communication platform.
In the second round, the top four companies pitched to a broader industry audience and answered rapid-fire questions from judges from leading real estate companies and franchises. At the end of the battle, Scout was named the overall winner, taking home a $50,000 prize.
"This year's pitch battle was an amazing showcase of some of the hottest and newest technology in residential real estate. The battle featured a unique bracket-style first round with the audience and judges selecting the finalists. The second round brought industry leaders face-to-face with the future technology that will shape the industry," said T3 Sixty Executive Vice President of Technology Travis Saxton.
"This year we had four amazing finalists and, while we felt they were all deserving, only one could be crowned the winner. Congratulations to Scout on their impressive win. We have been bullish on this company for some time now and the validation of the industry choosing them was refreshing."
EXHIBIT Brokerage Brand Awards
A second competition, the EXHIBIT brokerage brand awards sponsored by MAXA Designs, evaluated brand materials, including website, digital elements and print materials. A panel of one dozen industry leaders judged more than 200 entries and named winners in four regions.
- West Coast: RealtyONE Group
- Midwest: Porchlight Real Estate Group
- Northeast: Turpin Realtors
- Southeast: BHHS Georgia Properties
Real Estate Experience Rooms
Rather than a traditional exhibit hall, the event featured experience rooms, where attendees could immerse themselves in emerging and existing technology, ask in-depth questions and better put themselves in the positions of the agents, brokers and consumer audiences.
The experience room themes were:
- The modern transaction: from dreaming to owning, from Zillow, ShowingTime+
- Computer vision and big data powering the next generation digital toolkit, from Radian Mortgage Insurance, titlegenius, homegenius
- Next gen real estate portal with cohesive marketing and productivity tools, from Homes.com, Homesnap, Apartments.com, Land.com
- Benchmarking fuels growth, Delta Media Group, ListTrac, T3 Fusion Website Rankings, T3 Benchmetrics
- Powering agent productivity with AI, from Chime, Lofty
- How AI is used by brokerages today, from Cloze
- Data-driven insights drive next-gen innovation, from Corelogic, OneHome, PrecisionMarketing
- Modern tech infrastructure built on plug-and-play interoperability, from API Nation, BrokerMint, Inside Real Estate, LiveEasy
- The future of connected home maintenance, from Frontdoor
- The empowered broker: providing a tech-enabled homeowner journey, from Moderne Ventures, Addressable, Audience Town, BHR, LiveEasy, Modwell.io, RealCruit AI, Verse.io
- Modernization of real estate software, from Lone Wolf, Propertybase, HomeSpotter, LionDesk, CloudCMA, BrokerMetrics, ZipForms, TransactionDesk, Spac.io
- 56 ways AI can impact real estate, from LocalizeOS, Loft47, Rechat, Restb.AI, Roof AI, Roomvu
Innovators and participants in the 2023 event
3DataPulse | Accounttech | Addressable | API Nation | Ask the Agent | Audience Town | Axero Solutions | Benchmetrics | BHR | Brokermint | Brytecore | Chime | Cloze | Constellation1 | CoreLogic | Delta Media | DO Audio Tours | Final Offer | Frontdoor | Homegenius | Homes.com/CoStar | Inspectify | kvCORE | Listtrac | LiveBy | LiveEasy | LocalizeOS | Loft47 | LoLo Gifts | Lone Wolf | Luxury Presence | Milestones.ai | Moderne Ventures | Modwell | NAHREP | Pure Lead Labs | Rayse | RealCruit AI | Rechat | Redtail Creative | Restb.ai | Roof.ai | Roomvu | ShowingTime+ | Sisu | SphereBuilder | Super | Tradewinds | Verse
About T3 Sixty
T3 Sixty is a leading management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.
