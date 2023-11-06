Scout Wins the 2023 T3 Tech Summit Pitch Battle in Fort Worth, Texas

"This year's pitch battle was an amazing showcase of some of the hottest and newest technology in residential real estate," said T3 Sixty Executive Vice President of Technology Travis Saxton. Post this

In the first round of the pitch battle, companies were categorized by their place in the consumer experience, allowing competitors to pitch against like-minded offerings. Sixteen companies (four in each category) pitched to a panel of industry peers and the audience.

The finalists were:

Workflow and automations: Level Up, a digital coach and companion that provides training, coaching and accountability.

Lead nurture and conversion: LocalizeOS, an AI-driven lead nurture and conversion platform.

Client experience and engagement: Rayse, a next generation connectivity platform for managing real estate communication and productivity.

Demand generation: Scout, an AI-powered communication platform.

In the second round, the top four companies pitched to a broader industry audience and answered rapid-fire questions from judges from leading real estate companies and franchises. At the end of the battle, Scout was named the overall winner, taking home a $50,000 prize.

"This year's pitch battle was an amazing showcase of some of the hottest and newest technology in residential real estate. The battle featured a unique bracket-style first round with the audience and judges selecting the finalists. The second round brought industry leaders face-to-face with the future technology that will shape the industry," said T3 Sixty Executive Vice President of Technology Travis Saxton.

"This year we had four amazing finalists and, while we felt they were all deserving, only one could be crowned the winner. Congratulations to Scout on their impressive win. We have been bullish on this company for some time now and the validation of the industry choosing them was refreshing."

EXHIBIT Brokerage Brand Awards

A second competition, the EXHIBIT brokerage brand awards sponsored by MAXA Designs, evaluated brand materials, including website, digital elements and print materials. A panel of one dozen industry leaders judged more than 200 entries and named winners in four regions.

West Coast: RealtyONE Group

Midwest: Porchlight Real Estate Group

Northeast: Turpin Realtors

Southeast: BHHS Georgia Properties

Real Estate Experience Rooms

Rather than a traditional exhibit hall, the event featured experience rooms, where attendees could immerse themselves in emerging and existing technology, ask in-depth questions and better put themselves in the positions of the agents, brokers and consumer audiences.

The experience room themes were:

The modern transaction: from dreaming to owning, from Zillow, ShowingTime+

Computer vision and big data powering the next generation digital toolkit, from Radian Mortgage Insurance, titlegenius, homegenius

Next gen real estate portal with cohesive marketing and productivity tools, from Homes.com, Homesnap, Apartments.com, Land.com

Benchmarking fuels growth, Delta Media Group, ListTrac, T3 Fusion Website Rankings, T3 Benchmetrics

Powering agent productivity with AI, from Chime, Lofty

How AI is used by brokerages today, from Cloze

Data-driven insights drive next-gen innovation, from Corelogic, OneHome, PrecisionMarketing

Modern tech infrastructure built on plug-and-play interoperability, from API Nation, BrokerMint, Inside Real Estate, LiveEasy

The future of connected home maintenance, from Frontdoor

The empowered broker: providing a tech-enabled homeowner journey, from Moderne Ventures, Addressable, Audience Town, BHR, LiveEasy, Modwell.io, RealCruit AI, Verse.io

Modernization of real estate software, from Lone Wolf, Propertybase, HomeSpotter, LionDesk, CloudCMA, BrokerMetrics, ZipForms, TransactionDesk, Spac.io

56 ways AI can impact real estate, from LocalizeOS, Loft47, Rechat, Restb.AI, Roof AI, Roomvu

Innovators and participants in the 2023 event

3DataPulse | Accounttech | Addressable | API Nation | Ask the Agent | Audience Town | Axero Solutions | Benchmetrics | BHR | Brokermint | Brytecore | Chime | Cloze | Constellation1 | CoreLogic | Delta Media | DO Audio Tours | Final Offer | Frontdoor | Homegenius | Homes.com/CoStar | Inspectify | kvCORE | Listtrac | LiveBy | LiveEasy | LocalizeOS | Loft47 | LoLo Gifts | Lone Wolf | Luxury Presence | Milestones.ai | Moderne Ventures | Modwell | NAHREP | Pure Lead Labs | Rayse | RealCruit AI | Rechat | Redtail Creative | Restb.ai | Roof.ai | Roomvu | ShowingTime+ | Sisu | SphereBuilder | Super | Tradewinds | Verse

