SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge Debuts on Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula, Welcoming Guests to an All-Inclusive Eco-Luxe Retreat

Nestled in the Heart of the Rainforest

SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge is located on the edge of Corcovado National Park – the crown jewel of Costa Rica's world-renowned national park system – on the Osa Peninsula, in one of the largest low-lying tropical rainforests on the planet. The Osa Peninsula was identified by National Geographic as "the most biologically intense place on earth."

Set above a palm-fringed beach in tropical gardens surrounded by 250,000 acres of virgin rainforest comprised of 13 tropical ecosystems the lodge is accessible only by boat, with daily private round-trip passages embarking from both Sierpe and Drake Bay, Costa Rica. The 60-90-minute boat trip from CWL's hacienda in Sierpe takes guests through the most extensive mangrove wetlands system on Central America's Pacific coast, an area teeming with wildlife including three species of monkeys, macaws, sloths, crocodiles and dolphins. Alternatively, guests may choose to fly directly into Bahía Drake (Drake Bay). From Drake Bay, guests enjoy a scenic 30-45 minute boat journey along the stunning Osa Peninsula coast.

Accommodations

SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge features accommodations that were designed to bring visitors closer to nature and constructed with the utmost consideration for conservation, seamlessly blending with the natural landscape and preserving the environment. CWL offers two distinctive accommodation types: the Rainforest Village and the Luxury Treehouse Village.

The Rainforest Village, set amidst the beauty of nature, is ideal for families and travelers looking for a central garden location to easily access the resort's amenities. The Rainforest Village features 20 newly renovated one and two-bedroom villas, each with comfortable air-conditioned interiors and charming outdoor spaces, most equipped with outdoor showers. These villas serve as an ideal sanctuary for relaxation, rejuvenation, and the creation of unforgettable memories in the heart of the rainforest. Guests staying in the Rainforest Village enjoy direct access to various amenities and services, including the main pool, the jungle pool, gourmet Los Vitrales and Terra Kitchen restaurants, and guided rainforest tours.

The new Luxury Treehouse Village offers a one-of-a-kind experience integrated into the tropical forest of Osa Peninsula, perfect for couples seeking luxurious accommodations set in the context of breathtaking natural settings. Situated within the jungle and overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the ten ocean view treehouses fully immerse guests in the wonders of the ancient rainforest, surrounded by lush vegetation and teeming wildlife. The treehouses are connected by elevated trails and boast modern amenities, expansive terraces and outdoor soaking tubs.

Epic Adventures

Guests of SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge may partake in a variety of wilderness activities and tours, from professionally led interpretative hikes through the Corcovado National Park to sport fishing and scuba diving on the southern Pacific Coast of Costa Rica. Adventure seekers may access the national park on foot led by an SCP Guide or enjoying hiking via the hotel's private trails, and partake in a variety of other land and sea activities including sea kayaking, horseback riding, and bird watching, as well as the unique Arboreal Tree Climbing Experience, the only hotel tree climbing park in Costa Rica.

Through CWL's exclusive partnership with Innoceana, a leading marine conservation organization, travelers can take part in immersive, hands-on opportunities to connect with and safeguard Costa Rica's diverse marine ecosystem such as an interactive scuba diving expedition to Caño Island's marine sanctuary, whale monitoring with the use of hydrophones, and other educational opportunities led by biologists to learn about wetlands, coral reefs, and pelagic animals.

The new Innoceana Corcovado Research Center (ICRC) at CWL includes a PADI dive center, snorkeling and kayaking equipment, as well as an outdoor classroom and research laboratory. For those who seek a more advanced experience with lasting take-home value, CWL and Innoceana offer five-day marine conservation expeditions, allowing guests to work alongside experienced scientists and researchers to study and protect the marine environment.

Dining

Guests may enjoy delicious, plant-forward meals in the casual elegance of the lodge's jungle dining room, Los Vitrales, or at the ocean view Terra Kitchen. Helmed by Executive Chef Pablo Sibas, menus at both dining venues combine traditional Costa Rican classics with seasonally available fresh fruit and vegetables from local farms, locally sourced seafood and other eco-friendly certified ingredients. The lodge also hosts an on-site operational farm inclusive of a farmhouse, greenhouses, and orchards, with a goal to eventually support all meals across property.

Los Vitrales restaurant is open for breakfast from 6:00am to 10:00am, for lunch from 12:00pm to 3:00pm and for dinner from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Bar El Bosque is open from 10:00am to 10:00pm for drinks. The menu of the lodge's signature SCP Terra Kitchen is informed by blue zones and Mediterranean-style dishes featuring fresh ingredients sourced from the sea, local farms, foraged from the region's land as well as the lodge's very own gardens. The ever-changing menu guarantees a different culinary experience with each visit. Terra Kitchen is open from 12:00pm to 3:00pm for lunch, and 5:00pm to 8:00pm for sunset drinks and dinner (reservations required). Guests can also enjoy meals by the pool or on their private terrace.

Wellness

The Four Elements Spa at SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge seamlessly blends nature's power with relaxation, offering a unique way to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. The outdoor spa pavilion offers stunning views from every direction, with massage, facial and reflexology menu items such as the Ocean Breeze holistic stress relief massage, Soul and Body reflexology treatment, and Rainforest Delight muscle-release massage, all with optional CBD oil add-ons.

The handmade oceanfront Yoga Shala was designed by Arquitectura Mixta to mimic the style of a bird's nest. The Shala provides further opportunities for guests to recharge and connect with nature.

In collaboration with Anima Mundi Herbals, a leading creator of organic and sustainable herbal products founded by Costa Rican herbalist Adriana Ayales, CWL offers a range of well-being beverages and herbal elixirs that incorporate various herbs, plants and fruits indigenous to Costa Rica (many of which are grown organically on property).

Regenerative Travel & Every Stay Does Good

SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge is 100% off the grid and was designed with sustainability at its core. The lodge utilizes renewable energy sources, zero-net-waste practices, and a commitment to the local community and conservation efforts. Each aspect of the resort, from the construction materials to the daily operations, reflects SCP's ethos of 'Soul, Community, and Planet,' and a commitment to advancing the concept of regenerative travel. In addition, the team is committed to protecting the Osa Peninsula's cultural heritage and improving the quality of life of its employees and the region's inhabitants. More information about the lodge's sustainability practices can be viewed here.

CWL is an active participant in SCP's Every Stay Does Good (ESDG) program. ESDG underscores SCP's core values while making positive connections between SCP's guests and the places they visit. As part of this initiative, each SCP hotel works with local experts to develop programs that advance the healthy, kind, green values of Soul Community Planet, while addressing the needs of the host destination.

The ESDG program drives measurable positive impacts for human health and wellness, local communities, the global community and regenerative travel. For example, the program has facilitated the planting of over 183,000 trees through One Tree Planted, the removal of 68,000 pounds of trash from ecologically sensitive beaches Hawaii through the Pristine Makai program with Hawaii Wildlife Fund, and the support of 174,000 adolescents with mental wellbeing curriculum through WE Wellbeing.

Moreover, CWL's new Pristine Playa program, which is part of the ESDG program, is conducted in partnership with Innoceana to help keep the adjacent Corcovado National Park natural, beautiful and free of ocean waste. The program is expected to recover and recycle/reuse/repurpose more ocean waste from the shores of Corcovado National Park than what is generated by the already waste efficient CWL operation. The program also provides income for residents of the economically challenged Osa community.

SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge is a member of both the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection and Beyond Green, a global portfolio of some of planet Earth's most sustainable accommodations.

Additionally, SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge holds a Certification for Tourism Sustainability and is recognized at the prestigious Elite level recognition, the highest achievement within the program. CWL has also received a SICCS Certification, the first regional quality tourism seal, for their sustainability practices.

Stays at SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge start at $1,004 per-person for a three-night stay, including transportation from Sierpe or Drake Bay, all meals, a snorkeling excursion to Caño Island and a guided hike through Corcovado National Park. For more information or to book a stay at SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge, please visit www.scphotel.com/corcovado.

About SCP Hotels

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals who live conscious lifestyles centered on the values of wellbeing, social good and sustainability. SCP provides clean, fresh, energy efficient, carbon-positive accommodations, fitness and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes which share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

