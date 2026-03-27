SCP Hotels Achieves Significant Sustainability Milestones Through "Every Stay Does Good®"

These efforts reflect SCP Hotels' vision to help make the world a better place with every guest stay

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels, a holistic hospitality company serving those who value wellness, social good and the environment, proudly unveils the latest achievements of its transformative environmental and social responsibility efforts, including achieving a net carbon-negative footprint of more than 1 million pounds annually.

SCP is built on the belief that travel can and should be a force for positive change. Through its Every Stay Does Good® program, the brand puts this philosophy into action—empowering guests to support meaningful initiatives with every stay, from protecting forests and oceans to promoting mental well-being and strengthening local communities.

"Our commitment to the pillars of soul, community, and planet is more than just a philosophy; it's a call to action that our guests have answered overwhelmingly," said Pam Cruse, Founder and Head of Awareness, Brand and Culture at SCP Hotels. "These results are a testament to the collective power of individual choices and the impact they can have on our world, helping travelers leave the places they visit better off than they were before."

Achieving Carbon-Negative

In 2025, through a combination of sustainability initiatives, including waste reduction, reuse and recycling, as well as emissions offsets such as tree and kelp planting, SCP Hotels achieved a net annual carbon reduction of -1,009,608 pounds of CO2e. This means that each occupied room equated to over eight pounds of carbon reduction. "Our guests are the heroes of this story. By choosing to stay with SCP, our guests are choosing to have a positive impact on our planet," Pam Cruse said.

Key environmental highlights include:

45% waste diversion rate, significantly reducing landfill contributions

156,521 pounds of net annual waste, minimized through recycling, composting, and reuse programs

Over 310,000 trees planted (including terrestrial and sea trees), contributing to large-scale carbon absorption

More than 1 million pounds of CO2e absorbed annually through reforestation and marine restoration efforts

Milestones and Growth of the Every Stay Does Good Program

Through partnerships with local and national nonprofits, SCP Hotels' Every Stay Does Good® initiative dedicates a portion of each guest's stay to supporting environmental conservation, community programs, and global well-being, solidifying its leadership in sustainable and regenerative hospitality practices.

Thanks to the support of SCP Hotels' guests and nonprofit partners, the Every Stay Does Good® initiative has achieved significant milestones since its launch. Over the last two years, the program has seen remarkable growth across its environmental, community, and global well-being initiatives.

One Tree Planted: SCP Hotels and its guests have now contributed to the planting of over 310K trees, an increase of approximately 77%, helping restore deforested areas and drive reforestation efforts globally.

Innoceana x Pristine Playa: SCP guests have helped clean 135K square meters of beach, protecting marine life and coastal ecosystems.

Hawaii Wildlife Fund and Pristine Makai: SCP's collaboration with these organizations resulted in the removal of 73K pounds of trash from Hawaii's beaches, advancing efforts to preserve natural habitats.

SeaTrees: The program successfully planted 25K kelp trees, contributing to the restoration of underwater ecosystems and furthering carbon sequestration efforts.

We Well-being: The program has provided over 301K tools to adolescents, marking a significant growth of over 81%, empowering young individuals to develop essential mental health skills.

Surfrider Foundation's Ocean Friendly Hotels

SCP Hotels has been officially recognized by the Surfrider Foundation through its Ocean Friendly Hotels program—an initiative that spotlights hotels committed to reducing plastic pollution and protecting ocean health.

By joining the Ocean Friendly Hotels program, each of these properties is helping build a growing network of eco-conscious hotels and travelers committed to thoughtful practices that support healthy coastlines and marine ecosystems. In addition, SCP Hotels participates in Surfrider Foundation's Ocean Friendly Restaurants program, with four properties—Salishan Coastal Lodge, SCP Redmond, SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm, and SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge—committed to reducing plastic waste, supporting sustainable seafood practices and minimizing environmental impact.

For more details about Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels, please visit scphotel.com.

About SCP Hotels

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides clean, fresh, energy efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness and coworking. By choosing to stay with SCP, our guests support a range of causes that align with its vision through SCP's Every Stay Does Good® program. Additionally, SCP donates five percent of its profits to causes which share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com.

Media Contact

The Point PR, SCP Hotels, 1 5416108134, [email protected], scphotel.com

SOURCE SCP Hotels