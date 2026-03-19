SCP Hotels Expands Epic Experiences with Personalized, Nature-Led Journeys

From sunrise paddles and cliffside stargazing to volcanic exploration and hyper-local culinary journeys, experiences span coastal adventure and culinary discovery

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soul Community Plant (SCP) Hotels is pleased to announce the expansion of its "Epic Experiences" program, a collection of immersive outdoor adventures and cultural journeys inspired by each property's surrounding landscape. From sunrise paddles and hands-on culinary exploration to guided volcanic discovery, the program connects guests to the defining elements of every destination through partnerships with local guides, farmers, chefs, and cultural practitioners.

"We're very intentional about where we plant our hotels — each destination is chosen because it offers something extraordinary to experience, not just admire," said Pam Cruse, Co-Founder of SCP Hotels. "Epic Experiences are designed to bring guests into the heart of those places, whether that's paddling at sunrise on the Oregon coast or exploring Hawai'i's volcanic landscape alongside local experts. By working closely with guides, chefs, farmers, and cultural practitioners, we're able to create immersive journeys that reveal the true character of each destination and connect travelers more deeply to the communities around them."

EPIC EXPERIENCES THROUGHOUT SCP HOTELS

Designed to reflect the unique energy and environment of each property, SCP Hotels' expansion of Epic Experiences draws directly from the landscapes, traditions, and communities that define the region, inviting guests to engage deeply with the destinations through immersive, nature-first experiences.

Sunrise on the Siletz – Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels, Oregon

Begin the day at dawn, hopping into a vintage Land Rover to Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge where you'll embark on a guided sunrise paddleboarding experience unlike any other. As the sky shifts through early morning light, guests glide across calm waters, taking in some of the most photogenic estuarine habitat along the Pacific Coast including salt marsh, mudflats, sloughs and conifer-hardwood forests, all of which are essential habitat to shorebirds, ducks, wading birds, and Coho and Chinook Salmon. Afterwards, gather onshore for a thoughtfully prepared brunch picnic with warming beverages and guided journaling.

Terra to Table – SCP Redmond Hotel, Oregon

Go beyond farm-to-table and into Central Oregon's agricultural landscape through a hands-on culinary journey. The experience begins with a guided farm visit with a local farm partner, led by experts and chefs specializing in seasonal, heritage ingredients and low-waste practices. Return to SCP Redmond Hotel to harvest herbs from the rooftop garden, before joining a culinary masterclass at Terra Kitchen to transform the day's bounty into hyper-local dishes.

Living Fire – SCP Hilo Hotel, Hawai'i

Explore one of the world's most dynamic living landscapes through a guided experience rooted in Hawai'i's volcanic and rainforest system. Guests will observe the creation of new earth by exploring active volcanic landscapes, hike through lava fields and rainforest trails, and learn from local practitioners about the cultural and spiritual significance of Pele and the land and gain insight into the island's ongoing cycles of eruption, resilience, and renewal. Gourmet picnic lunch and local beverages round out the journey.

Panoramic Picnic –

Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP's Panoramic Picnic is an open-air dining experience arranged on a private deck overlooking California's most spectacular coastline. Guests enjoy a spread of fresh, seasonal ingredients and coastal-inspired fare, served against the backdrop of uninterrupted Pacific views and the sound of waves just steps below. Designed for ease and connection, the SCP Laguna Surf Lodge Panoramic Picnic is a unique and intimate way to experience Laguna Beach, from its iconic coastline to its satisfying local flavors.

For more information about SCP Hotels' Epic Experiences or to make a reservation, please visit SCP Hotels Website.

About SCP Hotels

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides clean, fresh, energy efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes which share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com.

Media Contact

The Point PR

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Media Contact

The Point PR, 1 3103650896, [email protected]

SOURCE SCP Hotels