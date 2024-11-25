SCP Hotels Expands Holistic Offerings with Sustainable, Collaborative Workspaces

SCP Redmond Debuts Evergreen Ave Collaborative in Central Oregon

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels is excited to announce the launch of Evergreen Ave Collaborative at SCP Redmond Hotel, its thoughtfully restored hotel in Central Oregon. Complementing the existing hotel, the new collaborative workspace is a community-focused environment designed to foster personal wellness, social good, and environmental stewardship while offering convenient work spaces and amenities.

"We're excited to debut the Evergreen Ave Collaborative to the Central Oregon community," said Ken Cruse, Co-CEO and Founder of SCP Hotels. "Our goal with Evergreen Ave Collaborative is to offer more than just a place to work. We've created a space where the community can come together, connect, and contribute to something bigger—whether through collaboration, personal wellness, or shared values around sustainability and giving back to the planet."

Whether seeking a desk for the day or a long-term workspace, members at Evergreen Ave Collaborative have access to a full range of fitness and wellness programming as well as collaborative work spaces, while enjoying SCP Redmond's vibrant eco-friendly social environments. With sit-stand desks, cozy seating, and abundant natural light, Evergreen Ave Collaborative cultivates a balance throughout the day, with complimentary yoga mats available for a mid-day stretch.

Evergreen Ave Collaborative offers flexible workspace memberships that allow members to customize their experience. Options range from day passes priced at $30 to monthly plans ranging from $195-$395, including dedicated desks and lock boxes. All memberships include the use of hot desks, conference rooms, a stocked kitchen, and 24/7 after-hours hotel access. Members can further enhance their plan with add-ons like SCP Fit, and the Wine and Dine Club.

With SCP Fit, members can enjoy access to the state-of-the-art fitness space offering a boutique experience with Peloton Bikes, TRX gear, and free weights along with a dedicated meditation room promoting peace and tranquility. Perfect for those seeking a convenient exercise option just steps from their workspace, SCP Fit can be added to monthly memberships for $55 per month.

For food and wine enthusiasts, the Terra Kitchen Wine & Dine Club offers exclusive perks, including discounts on delicious dishes and drinks, plus two handpicked bottles of wine each month from local Oregon winemakers. Members of Evergreen Ave Collaborative enjoy an additional 20% discount on Wine & Dine Club memberships.

Membership Perks

Members at Evergreen Ave Collective can enjoy access to a variety of amenities that enhance the collaborative workspace experience including:

Floating workspace within the SCP Commons.

Office amenities include high-speed internet, office supplies, printing, and the use of storage lockers daily.

Complimentary beverages include free coffee, herbal tea, and kombucha, as well as one complimentary tap beverage per day from Wayfarer Club

Access to meeting/conference rooms for one half-day per month (with additional hours available).

Access to The Studio, SCP's fitness and wellness hub, with 24/7 access to Peloton bikes, TRX stations, free weights, and on-demand fitness programs.

Access to exclusive, curated events where fellow members can connect, from tastings to hands-on workshops and inspiring speaker series.

Special recognition and exclusive member perks at the adjacent Wayfarer Club, Terra Kitchen , and The Rooftop

, and The Rooftop Discounts on hotel stays, food, and wellness programming, including 10% off SCP hotel accommodations and Provisions Market food and beverages.

Members also have the option to become Founding Members, enjoying exclusive perks based on their selected membership type. This limited-time offer includes six months of complimentary access to both SCP Fit and the Terra Kitchen Wine & Dine Club, enhancing the Evergreen Ave Collaborative experience.

For more information about SCP Memberships and the Evergreen Ave Collaborative workspace, visit https://scphotel.com/redmond/coworking or follow @scpredmond on social media for updates.

About SCP Hotels

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides healthy, clean, fresh, energy efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes which share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com.

