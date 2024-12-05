SCP Hotels Unveils New Festive Experiences Celebrating Wellness, Kindness and Sustainability

Discover the Spirit of the Holidays with SCP Hotels' Unique Festive Getaways

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels, a holistic hospitality company serving those who value wellness, social good, and the environment, is excited to announce a series of festive experiences that blend wellness, local culture, and the joy of the holidays. Each SCP location—from the sun-soaked shores of Laguna Beach to the scenic Oregon coast and the lush landscapes of Hawaii—has been transformed into a festive retreat that captures the spirit of the season, offering thoughtfully curated activities and packages tailored to the character of each destination.

"Our goal with the SCP Festive Experiences program is to bring people together while celebrating the distinctive character, natural beauty and local culture of each location," said Pam Cruse, SCP Hotels. "This season, we're thrilled to offer guests new seasonal experiences that are good for the soul, the community, and the planet, and which are sure to create meaningful holiday memories."

Guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal offerings, including custom-decorated holiday suites, rejuvenating outdoor activities, and local culinary experiences. Whether it's a festive polar plunge or a curated evening of seasonal dining, each retreat provides a unique way to embrace the holidays in a sustainable, community-focused setting.

Festive Programming Highlights

Southern California

Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP Hotels and SCP Seven4One | Laguna Beach

Festive Surf Suite: Guests can book a Festive Surf Suite, thoughtfully decorated with beach-inspired ornaments, a handcrafted Laguna Surf Lodge surf-themed holiday tree, a holiday cocktail kit, and vibrant local artwork that captures the spirit of Laguna Beach . The warm, welcoming space offers a unique blend of surf culture and holiday cheer for a one-of-a-kind seasonal escape. Offer available now.

. The warm, welcoming space offers a unique blend of surf culture and holiday cheer for a one-of-a-kind seasonal escape. Offer available now. Jingle All The Way: Sawdust Festival: Guests can hop into SCP's iconic vintage Woody, Land Rover, or Golf Cart for a festive ride to the Sawdust Art Festival, where local charm meets holiday magic. Along the way, they'll enjoy a wine and cheese tasting featuring local favorites followed by a Festive Après-Adventure including holiday drinks crafted with Anima Mundi botanicals and snacks to be enjoyed by the outdoor fire pits at Laguna Surf Lodge or SCP Seven4one. Every Thursday-Sunday. Offer available now.

Holiday Polar Plunge & Cozy Up: Embrace the winter season with the Holiday Polar Plunge. After a refreshing dip in the cool waters just off the lodge's beach to invigorate the senses, guests can cozy up with a warm selection of teas, cocoa, and coffee to relax and unwind. Free for guests; offer available now.

Surfer Express Holiday Pajama Party at SCP Seven4One: Guests are invited to slip into their pajamas and join SCP Seven4one for a festive evening aboard the Surfer Express! Embrace a cozy night with classic holiday films, warm blankets, healthy holiday treats, festive drinks, and a special opportunity to write letters to Santa to share holiday wishes. Ticketed event; Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Offer available now.

Northern California

SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm and SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge | Mendocino

Couples & Family Holiday Packages: This season, couples or families can book a special holiday package including dinner for two at Terra Mar Kitchen or Terra Farm Kitchen , complete with a special holiday setup followed by s'mores under the stars by a bonfire at Big River . With a beautifully decorated room decked with festive touches and cozy decor, guests can enjoy house-made cocoa bombs for a warm treat and receive tickets to the enchanting Festival of Lights at the Botanical Gardens. Offer available now through December 22, 2024 .

or , complete with a special holiday setup followed by s'mores under the stars by a bonfire at . With a beautifully decorated room decked with festive touches and cozy decor, guests can enjoy house-made cocoa bombs for a warm treat and receive tickets to the enchanting Festival of Lights at the Botanical Gardens. Offer available now through . Holiday Polar Plunge Experience: At Mendocino Inn and Farm, guests can start their day with a unique polar plunge experience, including a guided breathwork and meditation session before taking the plunge. Following their ocean dip, guests can relax by a beachside fire with a breakfast spread and a holiday beverage station offering festive hot drinks. As a keepsake, each guest receives an SCP-branded beanie, hat, or towel. Offer available now.

Oregon

Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels | Oregon Coast

Holiday Haven Room Package: For guests looking to elevate their holiday getaway, Salishan Coastal Lodge is offering specialty rooms filled with festive touches, including a cozy Salishan blanket, a holiday float, a small live Christmas tree, and a hot cocoa kit—all for guests to keep. They can also enjoy a scenic guided drive around the property in a holiday-decorated vintage Land Rover, complete with a photo op against the beautiful Oregon Coast. Offer available now through December 31, 2024 .

. SCP Redmond Hotel | Redmond

Igloo Night: For a magical culinary experience, SCP Redmond is offering a full dinner service for up to 16 people in two beautifully decorated outdoor igloos complete with garlands and holiday decor along with soft holiday music playing in the background. Enjoy a festive dining experience featuring a specially curated holiday cocktail menu, including non-alcoholic options, along with warm hot cocoa and a s'mores kit. To add an extra layer of fun, a selection of table games is provided for guests to enjoy throughout the evening. It's the perfect setting for a memorable holiday gathering. Two hours for a group of eight.

Hawaii

SCP Hilo Hotel | Hilo

Wreath Making: SCP Hilo Hotel invites guests to a festive Wreath-Making Workshop. Led by Aunty Nohea, participants craft wreaths using locally sourced foliage, flowers, and natural accents. Ideal for individuals, couples, and families, this hands-on experience blends holiday cheer with the spirit of aloha and sustainable island materials. Offer available on Dec. 9 , 16, 17, and 30 at 9 a.m.

, 16, 17, and 30 at Sustainable Ornament Making: Guests can enjoy an eco-friendly ornament-making workshop in the lobby, using locally sourced and upcycled materials. This hands-on experience blends creativity with sustainability, offering unique decorations while honoring local traditions. Suitable for all ages, it's a perfect way to create lasting keepsakes and memories. Offered on Dec. 10th at 1 p.m.

at Letters to Santa: The Letters to Santa Station in the hotel lobby invites guests of all ages to share their holiday wishes on festive stationery. Completed letters can be dropped into the North Pole mailbox for delivery by Santa's elves. Supplies are provided.

Through SCP Hotels' Every Stay Does Good program, each festive activity not only offers guests memorable holiday experiences but also contributes to meaningful local and global sustainability efforts. This initiative enables travelers to positively impact themselves, the community, and the environment simply by booking a stay. The ESDG program has already made a significant difference, impacting 215,000 adolescents through mental health tools, planting 224,000 trees in partnership with One Tree Planted, and cleaning 33,000 square meters of beach. With these efforts, SCP Hotels ensures that every stay is impactful, providing joy to guests and benefits to the community.

For more information about SCP Hotels' festive programming or to make a reservation, please visit SCP Hotels Website.

About SCP Hotels

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides clean, fresh, energy efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes which share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com.

Media Contact

The Point PR, SCP Hotels, 1 5416108134, [email protected], scphotels.com

SOURCE SCP Hotels