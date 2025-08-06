Scrambling to Find Childcare? This Nanny Playbook is a Convenient Digital Platform with Everything Needed to Get Started

It's everything I've learned from decades in this industry, made simple, practical, and accessible for families across the country. Post this

"Parents are overwhelmed, especially this time of year," said Davis. "They don't always know where to begin, what to ask, or how to ensure they're hiring someone truly qualified. Nanny Playbook is a new concept designed for busy parents who want expert-level support without the cost or wait time associated with an agency. It's everything I've learned from decades in this industry, made simple, practical, and accessible for families across the country."

With over 25 years of experience in the childcare industry and more than 6,000 successful nanny-family placements, Davis brings insider strategies and unmatched expertise to this digital platform. Each week, she interviews up to 20 nannies, refining her proven vetting process into a resource families nationwide can now access on their own terms.

The result is a comprehensive, easy-to-follow system that delivers the same level of support parents expect from a high-touch agency, now available from anywhere, at any time. The guide includes digital downloads, templates and practical tips that reflect what really works when hiring and keeping childcare.

"Sharing what makes the nanny-hiring process successful for today's families is a full-circle moment for me," Davis added. "From my early days as a nanny to now helping parents navigate this often stressful process with confidence, it's gratifying. Seeing families head into the school year feeling secure in their childcare choices is exactly why I created The Nanny Playbook."

Nanny Playbook is available starting at $350. For more information, visit http://www.nannyplaybook.com.

About Sarah Davis:

Sarah Davis has dedicated over 25 years to the childcare industry, beginning her career as a nanny and going on to help thousands of families find dependable, high-quality care. In 2005, she founded Olive You Nanny, a boutique agency that now serves families in Chicago (where it's headquartered), Atlanta, and Austin. Her personalized approach ensures that every nanny-family placement is thoughtfully tailored to the unique dynamics of each household.

A mom of three herself, Sarah deeply understands the challenges parents face when it comes to finding the right caregiver. Recognizing that not every family lives in a city with access to a high-touch agency, she launched Nanny Playbook, a comprehensive, step-by-step guide designed to make her expertise accessible to parents everywhere. This invaluable resource walks families through the entire process of hiring and maintaining a successful relationship with a nanny, providing tools, templates, and insider knowledge gained from decades in the industry.

A trusted voice in childcare, Sarah has spoken at events for Bump Club and Neighborhood Parents Network (NPN) and is regularly featured in parenting publications. Whether through her agency or Nanny Playbook, Sarah's mission remains the same: to foster long-lasting, trust-based relationships between families and nannies.

Media Contact

Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, 7609929113, [email protected], www.chicexecs.com

SOURCE Sarah Davis