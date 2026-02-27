SCREAM BREAK Opens March 6 at Jungle Island: Miami's Scariest Spring Break Experience

Miami's Spring Break gets a terrifying twist as SCREAM BREAK opens March 6 at Jungle Island. This limited immersive horror experience transforms beach parties into cinematic nightmare environments. Select nights from 7–10 PM. Tickets begin at $25 with group packages available.

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Miami enters its peak Spring Break season, a different kind of nighttime experience is opening for visitors and locals looking for something beyond beaches and clubs.

SCREAM BREAK opens March 6 at Jungle Island on select nights from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Created by The Horrorland, ranked among the Top 10 Haunted Attractions in the USA, this limited-run immersive horror experience was designed specifically for Spring Break in Miami.