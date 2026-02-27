SCREAM BREAK Opens March 6 at Jungle Island: Miami's Scariest Spring Break Experience

Miami's Spring Break gets a terrifying twist as SCREAM BREAK opens March 6 at Jungle Island. This limited immersive horror experience transforms beach parties into cinematic nightmare environments. Select nights from 7–10 PM. Tickets begin at $25 with group packages available.
MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Miami enters its peak Spring Break season, a different kind of nighttime experience is opening for visitors and locals looking for something beyond beaches and clubs.
SCREAM BREAK opens March 6 at Jungle Island on select nights from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Created by The Horrorland, ranked among the Top 10 Haunted Attractions in the USA, this limited-run immersive horror experience was designed specifically for Spring Break in Miami.
Unlike traditional haunted houses that operate only during Halloween, The Horrorland produces multiple themed horror experiences throughout the year, each built around a unique concept and immersive storyline. SCREAM BREAK transforms familiar Spring Break settings into cinematic nightmare environments filled with live performers and unexpected encounters.
Guests move through interconnected scenarios including:
- A beach overtaken by killer clowns
- A cruise ship where a massacre halted the party
- A techno music festival infected by zombies
- A nightclub set inside a cemetery
- A haunted forest where monsters may be waiting around any corner
The experience blends theatrical set design, immersive soundscapes, lighting effects, and professional scare actors to create a high-energy, terrifyingly fun walkthrough designed for groups.
Tickets start at $25, with promotional group packages available. Organizers recommend attending with friends to enhance the shared interactive experience.
Located at Jungle Island, minutes from Downtown Miami and South Beach, SCREAM BREAK offers a unique Spring Break alternative for guests 18 and over seeking an adrenaline-filled night out.
Event Details:
SCREAM BREAK
Location: Jungle Island, Miami, FL
Opening Date: March 6
Hours: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Select Nights)
Tickets: Starting at $25 (Group packages available)
Recommended Age: 18+
Media opportunities, interviews, and preview access are available upon request.
About The Horrorland
The Horrorland is a Miami-based immersive entertainment brand known for producing large-scale seasonal horror experiences at Jungle Island. Recognized as one of the Top 10 haunted attractions in the USA, The Horrorland creates original themed events throughout the year combining cinematic environments, live performers, and interactive storytelling.
Media Contact
Francisco Santos, The Horrorland, 1 7863286159, [email protected], https://www.thehorrorland.com
SOURCE The Horrorland
Share this article