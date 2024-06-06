Screendragon Announces New Leadership Appointment to Drive Global Expansion Amid Unprecedented Growth

I am proud to join Screendragon at this exciting stage in its growth journey. Marketing functions in enterprise organizations are becoming more complex making the Screendragon solution essential to deliver continual process improvement. Post this

Prior to joining Screendragon, Cogan served as Vice President of Marketing Operations at Poppulo, where she led the company's marketing digital transformation. She also founded and ran ReallyMarketing.ie, advising companies on scaling for growth. Cogan has held marketing operations positions at Vearsa, Dell, Bank of Ireland, and GE Capital.

Fergus Ashe, Chief Commercial Officer at Screendragon, expressed his excitement about Cogan's appointment, stating, "This marks a significant milestone for Screendragon as we advance our growth trajectory. Anne's proven track record in scaling operations will be instrumental in propelling our company to new heights."

Cogan shared her enthusiasm, saying, "I am proud to join Screendragon at this exciting stage in its growth journey. Marketing functions in enterprise organizations are becoming more complex making the Screendragon solution essential to deliver continual process improvement."

Cogan's addition strengthens Screendragon's executive leadership team, made up of industry veterans within the Martech sector. Their expertise has been pivotal in developing Screendragon, a purpose-built platform tailored specifically for agency and marketing organizations. This appointment underscores Screendragon's commitment to delivering value and efficiency to clients across diverse workflow environments.

Screendragon's award-winning SaaS technology empowers brand and agency teams to efficiently plan, innovate, create, and deliver content. By eliminating process friction and seamlessly managing projects, people, data, and content, Screendragon drives tangible improvements in productivity, profitability, and operational efficiency.

Ashe emphasized, "In today's corporate environment, the proliferation of processes and bureaucracy has necessitated constant restructuring and reengineering, resulting in substantial annual investments. This burden adversely affects employee morale and productivity. Screendragon aims to alleviate this challenge, which is particularly prevalent within agency and marketing organizations grappling with process friction."

About Screendragon

Screendragon is a work automation platform that powers many of the most well-known brand and agency organizations. Over 20+ years, they have developed an industry-leading technology that has been recognized as best in class and highly differentiated. Their software helps brand and agency teams plan, innovate, create and deliver content to market efficiently and effectively. Screendragon's unique no-code workflow technology enables the company to provide solutions to customers that are both agile and intuitive to use from the get-go.

For more information about Screendragon visit, https://www.screendragon.com/

