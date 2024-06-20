Screendragon Appoints P. Cory Hogan as Chief Executive Officer

Screendragon is an incredible company, deeply loved by many of the world's leading agencies and brands. Joining was an easy decision. Post this

"Screendragon is an incredible company, deeply loved by many of the world's leading agencies and brands. Joining was an easy decision," said Hogan." At this generational inflection point, the business is well positioned to further empower our world-wide customers to automate sophisticated plans and maximize precious resources using enterprise-grade, AI-powered solutions."

Hogan most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Lob, with prior roles of North American Vice President at InMoment and Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Qualtrics. Previously, he served in senior roles at Oracle, Alpine, and Upscale. Hogan holds a Master of Liberal Arts (MLA) from Harvard University.

"Our loyal customers, many with us decades, adore the unique Screendragon culture of passion and commitment," commented Screendragon Founder and CTO John Briggs. "Cory is a wonderful complement to our team and will assuredly extend our success in both the U.S. and abroad."

Screendragon's award-winning SaaS technology empowers brand and agency teams to efficiently plan, innovate, create, and deliver content. By eliminating process friction and seamlessly managing projects, people, data, and content, Screendragon drives tangible improvements in productivity, profitability, and operational efficiency.

This announcement comes on the heels of the recent appointment of Anne Cogan as Head of Marketing, further strengthening Screendragon's leadership team.

About Screendragon

Screendragon is the top-rated work automation and resource optimization platform for enterprise brands and agencies. With Screendragon, organizations plan, allocate, and maximize marketing assets and resources, leveraging AI, to increase outcomes. Screendragon's industry-specific creative brief, project management, capacity planning, time tracking, and financial management tools, connected by a no-code workflow engine, remains the solution of choice for over 20 years.

To learn more, please visit screendragon.com.

