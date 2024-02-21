Screendragon Bolsters Board of Directors with Appointment of Joseph Staples

The strength of the platform, coupled with the exceptional leadership team they've assembled, made joining the board an irresistible opportunity Post this

"Screendragon is charting a course unlike any other workflow automation platform," said Staples. "In an era where many offerings on the market fall short of their promises, Screendragon stands out for its unparalleled flexibility and ability to deliver tangible efficiencies to marketing teams and agencies alike. The strength of the platform, coupled with the exceptional leadership team they've assembled, made joining the board an irresistible opportunity."

Staples joins the ranks of Screendragon co-founders John Briggs and Jan Quant, along with Clive Sirkin, Cillian Hilliard, Michael Elias, and Fidel Manolopoulos, who have previously been appointed to Screendragon's board of directors.

"Joe brings a wealth of marketing and strategy expertise to the Screendragon board," said Clive Sirkin, Screendragon Board Chairman. "His commitment to active engagement will be instrumental as we harness our momentum to propel the company's trajectory forward. With a proven track record as a C-level executive overseeing demand gen, branding and international marketing functions for companies exceeding $100M in revenue, Joe's insights will be invaluable as we fortify our industry leading position in the market."

About Screendragon

Screendragon is a work automation platform that powers many of the most well-known brand and agency organizations. Over 20+ years, they have developed an industry-leading technology that has been recognized as best in class and highly differentiated. Their software helps brand and agency teams plan, innovate, create and deliver content to market efficiently and effectively. Screendragon's unique no-code workflow technology enables the company to provide solutions to customers that are both agile and intuitive to use from the get-go.

For more information about Screendragon visit, https://www.screendragon.com/

Media Contact

Jennifer Fugel, Briz Media Group, 1 8453000633, jennifer@brizmediagroup.com

SOURCE Screendragon