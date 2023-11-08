Screening, Research and Radon; 4 Ways You Can Help End Lung Cancer during Lung Cancer Awareness Month

"We discovered my childhood home had high levels of radon when my father was diagnosed with lung cancer, even though he was a non-smoker," said Kyle Hoylman, CEO of Protect Environmental. "That's why we partnered with the American Lung Association to provide no-cost professional radon testing." Post this

On November 14, the Lung Association will release the sixth annual "State of Lung Cancer" report, which demonstrates how the toll of lung cancer varies by state and examines key indicators throughout the U.S. including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.

The report will include new data on Radon in New Jersey. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and is responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths in the U.S. every year. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that rises through the soil and can enter your home through cracks in floors, walls, or foundations. Any type of home can have high indoor radon and high levels have been found in homes in every state. The American Lung Association has partnered with RAdata, a Protect Environmental company, to provide no-cost professional radon testing in the New Jersey region.

Protect Environmental is providing access to professional no-cost radon testing in the New Jersey and New York City region through its national partnership with the American Lung Association. Through this initiative, a qualified professional will conduct a radon test using a certified radon measurement device, providing a detailed report to the homeowner upon completion of the test at no cost. If elevated levels are identified, the problem can be fixed through the installation of a mitigation system.

"We discovered that my childhood home had high levels of radon when my father was diagnosed with lung cancer, even though he was a non-smoker," said Kyle Hoylman, CEO of Protect Environmental. "Our team is doing its part to reduce exposure to radioactive, cancer-causing radon gas in the communities we serve, but more awareness and action is needed to prevent this deadly disease. That's why we partnered with the American Lung Association to break down barriers and empower individuals to reduce their risk of radon exposure through no-cost professional radon testing."

During Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the American Lung Association urges everyone to:

1. Test Your Home for Radon: Every home should be tested for radon. Exposure to radon causes no immediate symptoms, but the long-term threat of lung cancer is important to everyone. People who have never smoked make up one out of seven radon-related lung cancer deaths each year. Learn more at Lung.org/radon and reserve your appointment for a professional radon test at no cost today.

2. Take a quiz to see if you or a loved one are eligible for lung cancer screening: Lung cancer screening is key to early detection of the disease. A person is eligible for lung cancer screening if they are 50-80 years of age, have a 20 pack-year history (1 pack/day for 20 years, 2 packs/day for 10 years), and are a current smoker, or have quit within the last 15 years. Find out if you are eligible for lung cancer screening with this 2-minute quiz at SavedByTheScan.org.

3. Support Research: Today, as a part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the American Lung Association is announcing the first-ever Courtney Cox Cole Lung Cancer Research Award. The $1 million research endowment was funded through the dedicated efforts of the Cole family and friends to honor the life and legacy of the late Courtney Cox Cole, who fought valiantly against EGFR-mutant lung cancer while inspiring countless individuals and families impacted by this disease. In its inaugural year, the Courtney Cox Cole Lung Cancer Research Award was given to Wei Tao, PhD, from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for his project called, "Inhalation delivery of mRNA via Targeted Nanoparticles for Lung Cancer Treatment." Learn more about this research here and donate to support lifesaving lung cancer research at Lung.org/Donate.

4. Join the Patient & Caregiver Network for Critical Lung Cancer Resources: The Lung Association's Patient & Caregiver Network provides people living with lung cancer and lung disease and their caregivers with critical support, education, and access to emerging research like clinical trials. Learn more and sign up for the Patient & Caregiver Network at Lung.org/PCN.

The American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE initiative unites those impacted by lung cancer and their caregivers across the country to stand together against lung cancer. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., and about every two minutes, a person in the U.S. learns they have lung cancer. More must be done to raise awareness and the research funding needed to end lung cancer once and for all. Join the movement today at LUNGFORCE.org.

