ScreenMeet Launches New Generative AI Assistant for Remote Support Agents

"It's increasingly important for businesses in today's environment to find new ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs where possible," said Ben Lilienthal, Co-founder and CEO of ScreenMeet. "Our innovative AI assistant equips support agents to resolve tickets faster and deflect ticket escalation. The resulting productivity gains and increased ROI will be a game-changer for our customers, enabling them to continue outpacing their peers in driving customer satisfaction and operational excellence."

When a support agent finds themselves stuck on a technical issue they do not know how to solve, the agent simply asks ScreenMeet AI Assist for help by typing in a query or prompt. Within seconds, clear next steps are returned to the agent to continue supporting the customer or employee. This allows agents to resolve tickets faster, leading to higher customer and employee satisfaction.

"ScreenMeet AI Assist not only helps existing support agents but we've found this new AI assistant technology can cut training time for new agents by up to 30%," commented Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and Principal Analyst at Valoir, an independent analyst firm. "This type of solution delivers compelling ROI to the enterprise and solves many long-tail problems, like customer frustration and agent burnout, which even a lot more expensive agent training couldn't solve."

ScreenMeet AI Assist integrates with the leading large language model (LLM) API providers, including OpenAI, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and more. Customers are able to configure their AI prompts to meet their unique use case requirements and ensure the highest performance of the model. Additionally, ScreenMeet AI Assist automatically incorporates contextual information about the remote support session – such as the device, operating system and version being used by the customer – to ensure generated responses are as specific and accurate as possible.

"By integrating with the top LLM API providers and incorporating sophisticated prompt engineering techniques, we're able to deliver a seamless experience for support agents that makes their lives easier. This, in turn, allows contact centers and IT help desks to resolve more issues faster," said Eugene Abovsky, Co-founder and CTO of ScreenMeet. "In the days ahead, we will continue to invest in new AI applications and product advancements that drive value for our customers and partners."

ScreenMeet AI Assist is now generally available within the ScreenMeet platform, as well as through platform integrations with ServiceNow, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Tanium, Genesys, Talkdesk, and more. To learn more about ScreenMeet AI Assist, please contact [email protected].

For enterprises seeking to upgrade their current collaboration solution to ScreenMeet's cloud-native platform that is fully embedded into the leading ITSMs and CRMs, visit the ScreenMeet migration page.

ScreenMeet® was founded in 2015 by online meeting and customer support veterans to build a new generation of cloud-based, enterprise tools for customer support and IT help desk for industry-leading, globally recognized brands including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Tanium, and Genesys.

For enterprises seeking to deliver exceptional person-to-person customer and employee support experiences, ScreenMeet provides purpose-built support software that is fully embedded in CRM and ITSM platforms made with the latest cloud technologies for easy enterprise ROI. For more information, please visit www.screenmeet.com.

