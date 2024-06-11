ScreenMeet Partners with Natterbox to Launch Natterbox Remote Assist, a Visual Support Tool for Contact Centers

With the ever-increasing demand for efficient and effective customer service, Natterbox's integration of ScreenMeet's technology addresses a critical market need by providing agents and customers with intuitive tools to support immediate visual assistance Post this

With the launch of Remote Assist, agents can now seamlessly view customers' screens or camera feeds, granting them the visibility to guide troubleshooting, product setups, and service explorations with precision and ease across any device, web, or application without requiring downloads. This advanced yet user-friendly platform offers multi-channel support, automated session data logging, and an intuitive user experience, ensuring seamless and efficient interactions.

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with Natterbox on their innovative solution, Remote Assist Powered by ScreenMeet. This integration is designed to deliver faster and higher-quality support interactions, exceeding customer expectations while reducing operational costs. By combining our strengths, this partnership aims to revolutionize the customer support experience through the perfect blend of innovation and efficiency," stated Ben Lilienthal, CEO and Co-founder of ScreenMeet.

Natterbox and ScreenMeet will work closely together to ensure seamless integration of their respective technologies, enabling contact centers to enjoy the benefits of this collaboration. As a result of this partnership, contact centers will have the tools needed to overcome online support challenges, improve the productivity of their agents, and deliver remarkable experiences to their customers.

About Natterbox

Natterbox is a leading provider of global contact center solutions for the world's #1 CRM. It facilitates better, more aligned business conversations through voice, digital channels, and AI tools. Through its technical expertise and a foundational commitment to long-term partnerships, Natterbox has helped over 600 organizations, including Fruit of the Loom, GE, and Groupon, improve customer service, enhance sales productivity, and engage in data-driven decision-making. Natterbox was founded in 2010 and has offices in London, Chicago, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.natterbox.com.

About ScreenMeet

ScreenMeet was founded in 2015 by online meeting and customer support veterans to build a new generation of cloud-based, enterprise tools for customer support and IT help desk for industry-leading, globally recognized brands including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Natterbox, Tanium and Genesys.

For enterprises seeking to deliver exceptional person-to-person customer and employee support experiences, ScreenMeet provides purpose-built support software that is fully embedded in CRM and ITSM platforms made with the latest cloud technologies for easy enterprise ROI. For more information, please visit www.screenmeet.com.

Media Contact

Heather Robinson, ScreenMeet, 1 6033616733, [email protected], https://www.screenmeet.com/

