ScreenMeet partners with Nexthink for seamless issue resolution

Better remote support capabilities have multiple benefits for enterprises, with one ScreenMeet customer increasing FCR rates by 35%, a 3-fold increase in user adoption, and a 50% reduction in related costs. Other key benefits of the partnership include:

Auditable trails: trace when helpdesk agents connected with end-users, the steps they went through, and the success of the interaction to help monitor and continuously improve IT support processes.





Analytical insights: gain detailed feedback on the most complex remediations and data-driven insights as to how to proactively improve DEX.





Automate on-going problems: leverage the award-winning capabilities of Nexthink Flow to set up automatic remediations in the event of repeated issues.

"For modern enterprises, productivity is king," said Ben Lilienthal, Co-founder and CEO of ScreenMeet. "A core part of this is equipping IT support agents with tools that allow them to resolve tickets faster and deflect ticket escalation. This partnership is going to be critical to that mission, unlocking not just significant productivity gains but tangible ROI as a result, while also removing a key source of employee dissatisfaction."

Find out how ScreenMeet and Nexthink are redefining IT support—visit the demo booth at Experience 2025 in Boston, October 14–15, and see the future of seamless, intelligent troubleshooting in action

About ScreenMeet

ScreenMeet is a cloud‑native remote support and collaboration platform. Designed to embed seamlessly into leading CRM, AEM and ITSM systems – like ServiceNow, Tanium, Salesforce and Nexthink – ScreenMeet empowers enterprises with in‑browser voice, video, screen sharing, and remote takeover capabilities, eliminating downloads and manual workflows. Trusted by over 50,000 agents and 400 million end users worldwide, ScreenMeet delivers secure, AI‑enhanced support experiences that modernize contact centers and IT help desks for the digital era. For more information, please visit www.screenmeet.com.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company provides IT leaders with unprecedented insight allowing them to see, diagnose and fix issues at scale impacting employees anywhere, with any application or network, before employees notice the issue. As the first solution to allow IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization, Nexthink enables its more than 1,200 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

