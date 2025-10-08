ScreenMeet partners with Nexthink for seamless issue resolution

ScreenMeet has announced a new partnership with Nexthink to deliver seamless, cost-effective remote support integrated into Nexthink's digital employee experience (DEX) platform. The collaboration will enable IT teams to quickly access devices, resolve issues faster, and reduce support costs while improving first call resolution (FCR). The integration provides enterprises with auditable troubleshooting trails, advanced analytical insights, and automated remediation through Nexthink Flow. Customers are already seeing significant results, including a 35% boost in FCR, a 3x increase in adoption, and a 50% cost reduction. Together, ScreenMeet and Nexthink aim to empower organizations with more efficient IT support, stronger employee experiences, and measurable ROI. The solution will be showcased at Experience 2025 in Boston, October 14–15.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScreenMeet, a leader in embedded remote support technology, today announces a partnership with Nexthink, the leader in digital employee experience (DEX) management. As a gold sponsor of Experience 2025, ScreenMeet delivers fully integrated screen sharing, mobile camera collaboration, and secure remote control—enabling IT teams to quickly access devices, resolve issues seamlessly, and eliminate friction for end users. Together with Nexthink, the integration provides faster, more cost-effective issue resolution while making the troubleshooting process auditable with a single click.
"It is essential that the experience of remote support feels simple and effective for the end user," commented Kaushik Shah, VP Technology Alliance at Nexthink. "With ScreenMeet's proven expertise in delivering seamless and reliable remote support, we are ensuring that person-to-person interactions remain a natural extension of the digital employee experience. Together, we are committed to providing organizations with the tools to deliver fast, high-quality assistance whenever it is needed, without disrupting productivity."
Better remote support capabilities have multiple benefits for enterprises, with one ScreenMeet customer increasing FCR rates by 35%, a 3-fold increase in user adoption, and a 50% reduction in related costs. Other key benefits of the partnership include:
- Auditable trails: trace when helpdesk agents connected with end-users, the steps they went through, and the success of the interaction to help monitor and continuously improve IT support processes.
- Analytical insights: gain detailed feedback on the most complex remediations and data-driven insights as to how to proactively improve DEX.
- Automate on-going problems: leverage the award-winning capabilities of Nexthink Flow to set up automatic remediations in the event of repeated issues.
"For modern enterprises, productivity is king," said Ben Lilienthal, Co-founder and CEO of ScreenMeet. "A core part of this is equipping IT support agents with tools that allow them to resolve tickets faster and deflect ticket escalation. This partnership is going to be critical to that mission, unlocking not just significant productivity gains but tangible ROI as a result, while also removing a key source of employee dissatisfaction."
Find out how ScreenMeet and Nexthink are redefining IT support—visit the demo booth at Experience 2025 in Boston, October 14–15, and see the future of seamless, intelligent troubleshooting in action
About ScreenMeet
ScreenMeet is a cloud‑native remote support and collaboration platform. Designed to embed seamlessly into leading CRM, AEM and ITSM systems – like ServiceNow, Tanium, Salesforce and Nexthink – ScreenMeet empowers enterprises with in‑browser voice, video, screen sharing, and remote takeover capabilities, eliminating downloads and manual workflows. Trusted by over 50,000 agents and 400 million end users worldwide, ScreenMeet delivers secure, AI‑enhanced support experiences that modernize contact centers and IT help desks for the digital era. For more information, please visit www.screenmeet.com.
About Nexthink
Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company provides IT leaders with unprecedented insight allowing them to see, diagnose and fix issues at scale impacting employees anywhere, with any application or network, before employees notice the issue. As the first solution to allow IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization, Nexthink enables its more than 1,200 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.
