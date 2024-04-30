Screenverse Secures $10.5 Million Investment to Empower DOOH Media Owners with Programmatic Advertising Solutions

The breadth and diversity of Screenverse's network add tremendous value to advertisers seeking to reach unique audiences programmatically. Post this

Screenverse's suite of services is tailored to meet the evolving needs of DOOH media owners, offering end-to-end support in programmatic advertising monetization and management. By simplifying processes like ad operations, sales enablement, CPM management, and deal & pricing optimization, Screenverse enables media owners to maximize their revenue potential across the entire DOOH ecosystem.

"We founded Screenverse with the vision of democratizing access to programmatic budgets for DOOH networks of all shapes and sizes, even those whose core business isn't advertising," said David Weinfeld, CEO of Screenverse. "Our mission is to simplify and optimize the advertising process for media owners and advertisers alike, ultimately driving value for all stakeholders in the ecosystem."

In addition to helping media owners maximize their success in the programmatic channel, Screenverse is building the largest network of digital screens in the physical world for advertisers. Brands and advertisers can tap into Screenverse's extensive inventory to reach consumers in highly impactful environments, from a nationwide array of independent billboards to street-level displays in busy urban areas and even inside top retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, and 7-Eleven. With a network spanning nearly 90,000 screens across partners like TouchTunes, Pursuant Health, theBulletin, Trailhead Media, and Smartify, Screenverse offers advertisers unparalleled access to diverse audience segments, making it a one-stop-shop for programmatic digital out-of-home spend.

"Volition Capital's investment is a testament to the strength of our vision and the potential we see in the DOOH advertising space," said Adam Malone, Co-Founder of Screenverse. "With this support, we are well-positioned to continue our mission of driving innovation and unlocking new opportunities in programmatic DOOH."

The $10.5 million investment will fuel Screenverse's continued growth and innovation. A key focus will be on further enhancing its technology suite to better serve media owners, providing access to all current and future programmatic demand. Additionally, the investment will accelerate team expansion, particularly in sales and supply partnership roles.

"The breadth and diversity of Screenverse's network add tremendous value to advertisers seeking to reach unique audiences programmatically," said Larry Cheng, Managing Partner at Volition Capital. "We are thrilled to lead this investment round and support Screenverse in its mission to drive value for media owners and advertisers alike."

About Screenverse

Screenverse is a leading monetization and ad management partner for DOOH media owners, enabling them to unlock and scale programmatic ad revenue. With an expansive DOOH media network base, including billboards, urban panels, and retail environments, among others, Screenverse has curated digital ad inventory networks that are highly utilized across direct and programmatic buyers from advertisers across the US. For more information, visit https://screenversemedia.com

About Volition Capital

Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.7 billion in assets under management and has invested in and/or provided sub-advisory advice to more than 40 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com or follow us on Linkedin.

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

SOURCE Volition Capital; Screenverse