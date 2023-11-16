'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' Podcast Provides Educational Benefits And Family Bonding Opportunities

Just in time for Holiday travel and family gatherings, Hope Media Group and Compassion International are encouraging parents and grandparents to share the much-loved story, SCROOGE: A Christmas Carol, with their families. This four-part, fully dramatized adaptation of "A Christmas Carol'' by Charles Dickens will get the entire family in the Christmas spirit.
HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Text "TALK" 67101 to receive questions inspired by 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' from a Child Psychologist that will spark conversations with your children.
According to PBS and the National Institute of Health, listening to podcasts with your children encourages conversation and fosters their imagination.
- By listening to podcasts, children are exposed to learning in an entirely new way.
- Every child learns differently and audio media unlocks a new experience for auditory, kinesthetic and visual learners.
"Parents appreciate the unique elements that audio media offers to their children. The vivid descriptions, satisfying sounds and elevated vocabulary serves as a linguistic playground for listeners. This way of audio learning can provoke thought, imagination and inspire family conversation in the midst of the busy holiday season."
Cynthia Tobias M.Ed., D.H.L.
Child Psychologist
Just in time for Holiday travel and family gatherings, Hope Media Group and Compassion International are encouraging parents and grandparents to share the much-loved story, SCROOGE: A Christmas Carol, with their families. This four-part, fully dramatized adaptation of "A Christmas Carol'' by Charles Dickens will get the entire family in the Christmas spirit. While being true to the original story, screenwriter P.G. Cuschieri and creator/producer Mark Ramsey, imagined fresh story elements with beloved actors Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings) & John Rhys-Davies (Indiana Jones). This unique audio experience reimagines an old classic and encourages conversations between parents and their children.
"The Scrooge: A Christmas Carol podcast unfolds in four engaging and imaginative parts in lengths easily consumable by younger audiences. This unique breakdown not only creates moments of discussion for parents, grandparents and/or caregivers with the children in their lives, but sparks conversation about redemption and forgiveness in this reimagined version. Listening along with the entire family allows everyone to experience a new take on an old classic through the fresh eyes of children."
SYNOPSIS
This four-episode adaptation of "Scrooge: A Christmas Carol," by Charles Dickens brings the characters we all know and love to life unlike ever before through a star-studded dramatic audio adaptation in podcast form. Ebenezer Scrooge, a self-obsessed miserable miser of all things un-merry and un-bright, is everything Christmas isn't. After he is visited by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, Scrooge transforms into a new man and embodies all the best parts of Christmas. Through this journey of transformation, listeners will encounter themes of joy, mercy, hope, and more. This new re-telling of the holiday classic will entertain, inspire, and remind you that even the hardest of hearts can find redemption. The story of Scrooge is a known commodity and has been a well-loved story for nearly 180 Christmases past.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is hosted on SoundStack
- Learn more about Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Podcast and the cast
- Listen for original music featuring Kerri Roberts. Lyrics in this song were written and inspired by the story, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
- Text "TALK" 67101 to receive questions inspired by Scrooge: A Christmas Carol from a Child Psychologist that will spark conversations with your children
SCREENWRITER AND PRODUCER
Paul Cuschieri (writer)
Mark Ramsey (showrunner/producer)
Jim Young (producer)
CAST
Sean Astin LORD OF THE RINGS, RUDY, STRANGER THINGS) as Scrooge
John Rhys-Davies (LORD OF THE RINGS, INDIANA JONES) as Narrator
Juliet Mills (AVANTI!) as Ghost of Christmas Future
Ben Barnes (THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA: PRINCE CASPIAN) as Ghost of Christmas Present
Bethany Joy Lenz (ONE TREE HILL, DEXTER) as Elizabeth
Ryan O'Quin (BELIEVE) as Bob Cratchit
Clive Standen (VIKINGS, THE MORNING SHOW) as Fredrick
Lucy Punch (INTO THE WOODS) as Ghost of Christmas Past
Maxwell Caulfield (GREASE 2, THE COLBYS) as Jacob Marley
About Hope Media Group
Hope Media Group is a Houston-based ministry with multiple brands that engage people to love Jesus, serve others and spread Hope. HMG's brands include Houston-focused 89.3 KSBJ, the national radio network of WayFM stations, the Spanish-language Christian radio network, Vida Unida, NGEN (Christian hip-hop and pop), Hope Nation (hopenation.org), WAY LOUD and the God Listens Prayer App, plus a concert and event brand, Hope Events.
About Compassion International
Compassion International is a child-development ministry dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Through sponsorships and donations, they empower local churches to provide individualized and holistic care to children in poverty so they are free to learn, grow, play and dream.
About Cynthia Tobias M.Ed., D.H.L.
Best-selling author of The Way They Learn and You Can't Make Me! (But I Can Be Persuaded), Cynthia Tobias has extensive experience that includes over 35 years of private practice, 8 years of teaching high school, and 6 years in law enforcement. She has authored 14 books and is a featured guest on radio and television, a popular presenter for businessES, government agencies, churches and schools throughout the U.S. and internationally. She is the mother of young adult, twin sons, and she and her husband, Jack, live in Washington State. Learn more about Cynthia and her new book, Reclaiming Education: Teach Your Child to Be a Confident Learner, on her website, CynthiaTobias.com.
