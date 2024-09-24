'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' Podcast, Starring John Rhys-davies Of 'Indiana Jones' And 'Lord Of The Rings,' Returns For The 2024 Holiday Season

The global response to this audio drama has been phenomenal and it is a testament to our mission. We believe listening to SCROOGE will become a holiday tradition for individuals and families alike. Post this

"Hope Media Group is proud to bring 'SCROOGE: A Christmas Carol' back for the 2024 holiday season.

The global response to this audio drama has been phenomenal and it is a testament to our mission. We believe listening to SCROOGE will become a holiday tradition for individuals and families alike. It is also perfect for sharing with friends, family, and co-workers as a reminder of the true reason for the season."

Joe Paulo

President and CEO of Hope Media Group

"The overwhelming success and recognition 'SCROOGE: A Christmas Carol' received last year and the top-rated audio drama on the Apple podcast chart showed us how this reimagined classic tale connected with listeners all over the world. We are thrilled this story of redemption will be around for years to come."

Mark Ramsey

Creator, Director and Show-runner of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Mark Ramsey Sound Stories

SCROOGE 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

2023 CMB Podcast of the Year

2023 Ambie 'Best Performance in Audio Fiction' Nominee

2023 # 1 Apple Podcast Chart: Fiction

2023 Premiered World Wide

2023 480,000 Downloads (and counting)

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING

"This podcast was very well done! We loved listening to the beloved story we know so well. It came to life for us all over again."

"This was captivating, the actors were outstanding. The sound effects brought you to the very place portrayed. Will be cherished as a tradition to listen to each year."

SCREENWRITER AND PRODUCER

P.G. Cuschieri (writer)

Mark Ramsey (showrunner/producer)

Jim Young (producer)

SYNOPSIS

This four-episode adaptation of "Scrooge: A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens brings the characters we all know and love to life like never before, featuring a star-studded dramatic audio adaptation in podcast form. Ebenezer Scrooge, a self-obsessed, miserable miser of all things un-merry and un-bright, is everything Christmas isn't. After he is visited by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, Scrooge transforms into a new man and embodies all the best parts of Christmas. Through this journey of transformation, listeners will encounter themes of joy, mercy, hope and more. This fresh retelling of the holiday classic will entertain, inspire and remind you that even the hardest of hearts can find redemption. The story of Scrooge is a known commodity and has been well-loved for nearly 180 Christmases.

CAST

Sean Astin LORD OF THE RINGS, RUDY, STRANGER THINGS) as Scrooge

John Rhys-Davies (LORD OF THE RINGS, INDIANA JONES) as Narrator

Juliet Mills (AVANTI!) as Ghost of Christmas Future

Ben Barnes (THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA: PRINCE CASPIAN) as Ghost of Christmas Present

Bethany Joy Lenz (ONE TREE HILL, DEXTER) as Elizabeth

Ryan O'Quin (BELIEVE) as Bob Cratchit

Clive Standen (VIKINGS, THE MORNING SHOW) as Fredrick

Lucy Punch (INTO THE WOODS) as Ghost of Christmas Past

Maxwell Caulfield (GREASE 2, THE COLBYS) as Jacob Marley

About Hope Media Group

Hope Media Group is a family of media brands that engage people to love Jesus, serve others, and spread Hope through radio, events, online content, and mobile apps. Its platforms include Houston-focused KSBJ, the national network of WayFM stations, the Spanish-language Christian network Vida Unida, digital content outlets NGEN Radio (Christian hip-hop and pop), Hope Nation, WAYLOUD (Christian rock), the God Listens Prayer App, and a concert and event producer, Hope Events.

Click here (https://www.hopemediagroup.com/) to learn more about the ministry.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a child-development ministry dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Through sponsorships and donations, they empower local churches to provide individualized and holistic care to children in poverty so they are free to learn, grow, play and dream.

