Scrubbed Announces New Promotions and Expansion of Its Leadership Team

Michael, Arian, Denissa, and Gliezel have been instrumental in the growth of Scrubbed, demonstrating effective leadership that has helped our company and our clients achieve their strategic goals. Tweet this

Michael John David joined Scrubbed in 2016, developing expertise in end-to-end property, fund, and corporate accounting of US-based real estate and clean technology clients, as well as audit and tax support services. He is a licensed Certified Forensic Accountant (CrFA) and recently completed a Program Diploma in Business Management and Mini-MBA Diploma from the International Business Management Institute in Berlin, Germany.

Arian David has over 12 years of experience in the accounting industry and an extensive background in inventory management and cost accounting, specializing in distribution, e-commerce, and retail accounting. Prior to joining Scrubbed, she worked in general accounting and auditing with EY Philippines and Singapore.

Denissa Ysabel Dizon – Ballos has over 13 years of experience in general accounting, financial report preparation, and accounting and auditing education. She has substantial experience in serving companies within the merchandise and retail sectors and is committed to developing more standardized and efficient processes to help clients meet their ESG commitments. Prior to joining Scrubbed, she began her career in auditing with Grant Thornton before joining Shell in its global shared services group.

Gliezel David joined Scrubbed in 2018 and has over 15 years of experience in the accounting industry, with extensive knowledge of IFRS, US GAAP, and SOX/PCAOB reporting requirements. Prior to joining Scrubbed, Gliezel spent a decade as an external auditor and held the role of methodology senior manager for one of the big four accounting firms in the Philippines.

About Scrubbed:

Scrubbed is an outsourced professional services firm providing top-tier, cost-effective solutions in accounting, bookkeeping, tax compliance, tax advisory, forecasting, FP&A, and data visualization and analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco with operations in the Philippines, the Scrubbed team of over 1,000 skilled professionals makes up a passionate community of problem solvers who help businesses across the globe succeed and thrive. For more information, visit http://www.scrubbed.net or email us at [email protected]

Media Contact

Debra Andrews, Scrubbed, 1 (800) 837-5160, [email protected], http://www.scrubbed.net

SOURCE Scrubbed