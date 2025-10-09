Scrubbed Expands Services to CPA Firms with Ready-Built Offshore CAS Support

"CPA firms want to capture CAS growth without recruiting or sacrificing quality. With over a decade of experience supporting complex finance functions, Scrubbed is uniquely positioned to deliver the quality, scalability, and efficiency firms need to succeed." — Rizza De Guzman Post this

"Our clients in the CPA profession have been asking for this," said Rizza De Guzman, Lead Director for Firm Client Services. "They want to capture CAS growth opportunities without having to recruit, manage, and train their teams or sacrifice quality. With more than a decade of experience supporting complex finance functions for businesses and firms worldwide, Scrubbed is uniquely positioned to deliver the quality, scalability, and efficiency firms need to succeed."

Scrubbed's CAS support spans:

Accounting Services – bookkeeping, reconciliations, monthly close, and reporting

Controllership Services – payroll and sales tax compliance, budgets, internal controls, and risk management

Back-Office Processing – AP/AR, payroll, and expense management

Financial Planning & Analysis – cash flow reporting, forecasting, KPI dashboards, and scenario planning

Scrubbed makes it easy for CPA firms to successfully offer CAS by providing the flexibility to build a model that balances cost, expertise, and client expectations. With a layered review structure that ensures accuracy at every stage, firms can deliver the high standards CAS requires to sustain value-based billing and long-term client relationships.

This expansion builds on Scrubbed's established relationships with CPA firms nationwide, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in driving practice growth and efficiency.

About Scrubbed

Scrubbed is a global professional services firm dedicated to empowering clients with clarity and confidence. Offering solutions across accounting, audit, tax, corporate finance, risk advisory, ESG consulting, and transaction advisory services, Scrubbed combines global expertise with personalized impact to help clients achieve their goals. Headquartered in San Francisco with a global delivery network, Scrubbed serves CPA firms, businesses, and CFOs across diverse industries.

