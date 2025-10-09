Scrubbed Expands Services to CPA Firms with Ready-Built Offshore CAS Support

Experienced accounting and finance partner helps firms grow their Client Advisory Services practices with scale, quality, and efficiency
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scrubbed, a global professional services firm providing accounting, finance, tax, and advisory solutions, today announced the expansion of its offerings to include dedicated Offshore Client Advisory Services (CAS) Support for CPA Firms.
While CAS has become one of the fastest-growing service lines in the profession, many firms face challenges scaling to meet client demand. Scrubbed, long known for its outsourced accounting and finance services to companies and external audit and transaction advisory to CPA firms, has now created a proven model to help CPA firms launch, strengthen, and/or expand their CAS practices with ready-built offshore CAS teams.
"Our clients in the CPA profession have been asking for this," said Rizza De Guzman, Lead Director for Firm Client Services. "They want to capture CAS growth opportunities without having to recruit, manage, and train their teams or sacrifice quality. With more than a decade of experience supporting complex finance functions for businesses and firms worldwide, Scrubbed is uniquely positioned to deliver the quality, scalability, and efficiency firms need to succeed."
Scrubbed's CAS support spans:
- Accounting Services – bookkeeping, reconciliations, monthly close, and reporting
- Controllership Services – payroll and sales tax compliance, budgets, internal controls, and risk management
- Back-Office Processing – AP/AR, payroll, and expense management
- Financial Planning & Analysis – cash flow reporting, forecasting, KPI dashboards, and scenario planning
Scrubbed makes it easy for CPA firms to successfully offer CAS by providing the flexibility to build a model that balances cost, expertise, and client expectations. With a layered review structure that ensures accuracy at every stage, firms can deliver the high standards CAS requires to sustain value-based billing and long-term client relationships.
This expansion builds on Scrubbed's established relationships with CPA firms nationwide, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in driving practice growth and efficiency.
About Scrubbed
Scrubbed is a global professional services firm dedicated to empowering clients with clarity and confidence. Offering solutions across accounting, audit, tax, corporate finance, risk advisory, ESG consulting, and transaction advisory services, Scrubbed combines global expertise with personalized impact to help clients achieve their goals. Headquartered in San Francisco with a global delivery network, Scrubbed serves CPA firms, businesses, and CFOs across diverse industries.
Media Contact
Pilar Lewis, Scrubbed, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://scrubbed.net/
SOURCE Scrubbed
Share this article