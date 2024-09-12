Scrubbed Promotes Frederick Ozaeta to Director of Corporate Finance, Bolstering Financial Leadership

"His track record of success and established expertise within the finance industry make him an ideal fit for our organization. I look forward to working with him to lead our corporate finance initiatives and deliver exceptional value to our clients." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Fred to this new position on the Scrubbed team," said Gani Laguisma, CEO of Scrubbed. "His track record of success and established expertise within the finance industry make him an ideal fit for our organization. I look forward to working with him to lead our corporate finance initiatives and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

"I am honored to take on this new role at Scrubbed and contribute to the continued growth and success of the company," Ozaeta said. "I'm excited to leverage my experience to expand our capabilities, explore new service offerings, and implement strategic innovations that will set Scrubbed apart in the marketplace."

Ozaeta's leadership approach emphasizes a results-oriented culture that values independence and innovation. He is committed to empowering his team to operate at peak efficiency while fostering a collaborative environment that encourages exploration and creativity. One of his primary focuses will be on recruitment, addressing the growing demand for specialized talent in corporate finance.

Recognizing the critical role of technology in financial operations, Ozaeta will focus on integrating cutting-edge tools and technologies, particularly in Data & Analytics (D&A) services, to enhance client service and maintain Scrubbed's competitive edge.

Ozaeta succeeds Aira Pineda, who has transitioned to the role of Chief Financial Officer at Scrubbed.

About Scrubbed

Scrubbed is an outsourced professional services firm specializing in comprehensive accounting, finance, and tax solutions for a diverse range of industries, including Biotech, Cleantech, CPA Firms, Distribution, E-commerce and Retail, Marketing, Media and Entertainment, Non-Profit, Real Estate, and SaaS enterprises. Headquartered in San Francisco with operations in the Philippines, Scrubbed boasts a team of over 1,000 skilled professionals who form a passionate community of problem solvers dedicated to helping businesses worldwide succeed and thrive. For more information, visit http://www.scrubbed.net or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Debra Andrews, Scrubbed, 1 8008375160, [email protected], https://scrubbed.net/

SOURCE Scrubbed