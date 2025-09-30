Scrubbed to Host Virtual Event on the Rise of Fractional Leadership, Finance and Innovation

Free online event highlights thought leaders and practical strategies for scaling with fractional talent

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scrubbed, an outsourced professional services firm offering accounting, finance, tax and advisory support, announced it will host "The Future is Fractional: The Rise of Fractional Leadership, Finance and Innovation" on Oct. 30, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (EST). The free half-day event will run virtually via Zoom and will feature business leaders, fractional executives, and technology innovators sharing real-world insights on how companies can scale smarter.

Since 2020, the fractional workforce has grown by 57 percent, and 83 percent of enterprises are embracing AI to address talent scarcity and economic uncertainty. "The Future is Fractional" will explore how organizations can build resilience by combining fractional expertise with emerging technology and data-driven decision-making.

"Fractional leadership and finance are opening exciting new opportunities for businesses to grow faster and smarter," said Rizza De Guzman, Lead Director, Firm Client Services at Scrubbed. "This event will empower leaders with fresh ideas and practical frameworks to fuel growth and stay ahead of the curve."

The event will feature a fireside chat with Ivan Kwan, VP of Corporate Finance at Adapture Renewables, a technology leadership panel with Brady Lewis, Senior Director of AI Innovation at Marketri, and insights from fractional CFOs, CMOs, and executives from companies such as Jaguar Health, Book+Street, and Triangle Coffee. Topics will include when to consider fractional executive support, how to align finance with innovation, and case studies of companies thriving with hybrid teams.

Registration is open now. All registrants will receive a unique Zoom link, live Q&A access, and on-demand recordings and materials following the event. For more information, please visit https://scrubbed.net/the-future-is-fractional/.

