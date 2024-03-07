Scruffy Dog Creative Group launches new model-making division, M.A.D Models

Scruffy Dog Creative Group are proud to announce the launch of M.A.D Model Makers - a new branch of the company specializing in delivering high-level model making services

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading experience design company, Scruffy Dog Creative Group, is excited to announce the launch of its new model-making division M.A.D Model Makers. Located within their state-of-the-art production facility in Birmingham, UK, the M.A.D modelling team can create highly detailed and accurate scale models of near-limitless variety.

The division's name stands for 'Make A Difference', an expression of the team's commitment to delivering outstanding work that sets them apart from others in the industry. The depth and breadth of the M.A.D modelling team is only one thing that sets them apart from the rest. With complete access to their parent company's full suite of cutting-edge equipment, the highly skilled team of experienced model makers behind M.A.D Models offer a range of services that can provide exciting and intricate solutions to clients. In addition to the traditional collection of manufacturing means, woodworking machinery, laser cutters, and 3D printers, M.A.D modellers work with a selection of industry-leading machinery including multi-axis CNC milling machines, Rotacasters, PC coating facilities, and more.

Commenting on the launch of their new division, Scruffy Dog Creative's founder and CEO, Joe Bright said "Model making is something we've been doing for some time now as part of our entertainment and experience design services. But this new division will allow us to offer a specialised, bespoke and stand-alone model-making service and reach out to a whole new range of clients. It's something I'm really excited about."

For more information on this exciting new player in the model-making world, you can head to their website or drop them an email at [email protected]

