Scrum.com Launches Skill Hub, Transforming Tech Talent Development To Future-Proof Tech Careers

58% of companies are boosting IT investment, but skilled developers are in short supply. Scrums.com Skill Hub is launching over a 1000 skills resources to address this gap.

LONDON, March 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scrums.com, a leading provider of AI-powered software development and dedicated engineering African tech talent, today announced the launch of Scrums.com Skill Hub an innovative platform designed to bridge the gap between in-demand technical skills and talent development. This leading platform is designed to help professionals up-skill and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving tech industry.

Scrums.com Skill Hub: Empowering the Future of Tech Talent

Scrums.com Skill Hub serves as a comprehensive career advancement tool, offering a strategic pathway for professionals seeking to excel in software development roles. Unlike conventional learning platforms, Scrums.com Skill Hub provides insights into the most in-demand skills, ensuring that talent development efforts are aligned with market needs. Ready to take a step in your career? Empower your future by visiting our blog.

"In today's fast-paced tech industry, staying relevant is crucial for career growth," said Gerald Neves, CEO at Scrums.com. "With Scrums.com Skill Hub, we're offering a roadmap for success, ensuring tech professionals can confidently invest their efforts in skills that are truly in demand."

The platform addresses four key industry challenges:

Skill Relevance: Providing real-time insights into in-demand skills.

Rapid Industry Changes: Showcasing emerging technologies and associated skills.

Career Stagnation: Offering clear pathways for continuous skill development.

Lack of Industry Insight: Bridging the gap between skills and employer demands.

Exclusive Access to Scrums.com Resources

Skill Hub features a curated selection of upskilling courses, accreditations, books, and bootcamps. It also grants exclusive access to Scrums.com's internal resource library, previously available only to employees.

As part of the launch, Scrums.com is opening its resource library to the public. "We believe in democratizing access to quality learning resources," Says, Sarah Anderson, VP of Talent and Ops "By sharing our internal library, we're not just helping individuals; we're elevating the entire tech ecosystem."

About Scrums.com:

Scrums.com is a leading global software development company from the world's fastest-growing continent, offering AI-powered software engineering and world-class development teams through a subscription-based platform. Trusted by 400+ blue-chip and startup businesses, Scrums.com helps industry leaders deliver value, accelerate growth, and scale like champions. ‍Scrums.com is the partner for organisations who want to build world-class software with flexibility that leverages the expertise of Africa's top software engineering talent. With teams in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Kenya, Nairobi, Lagos, London, and now New York, Scrums.com is well-positioned to lead in AI and software development worldwide.

For more information about Skill Hub and Scrums.com's services, visit www.scrums.com.

