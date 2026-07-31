Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez, LLP Joins the Hawthorne Chamber of Commerce, Reinforcing Commitment to the Local Community

With nearby offices in Wayne, Hackensack, Clifton, Secaucus, and Newark, the firm is well-positioned to serve Hawthorne residents and businesses while building stronger relationships with local organizations and business leaders. Chamber membership reflects the firm's dedication to community engagement, economic development, and fostering meaningful partnerships that contribute to the continued growth and success of the Hawthorne area.

HAWTHORNE, N.J., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez, LLP, a full-service New Jersey law firm with a longstanding reputation for legal excellence, is proud to announce its membership in the Hawthorne Chamber of Commerce, further strengthening the firm's commitment to serving and supporting the communities where its clients and attorneys live and work.

With established offices in Wayne, Hackensack, and Clifton—the firm's newest location, which opened last year—Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez is deeply rooted in northern New Jersey. Joining the Hawthorne Chamber of Commerce reflects the firm's ongoing investment in the region and its dedication to fostering meaningful relationships with local businesses, organizations, and residents.

"As our firm continues to grow, we remain committed to being more than just legal advisors," said a spokesperson for Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez, LLP. "We believe in supporting the communities that have supported us throughout the years. Becoming a member of the Hawthorne Chamber of Commerce is an exciting opportunity to connect with local business leaders, contribute to community initiatives, and help strengthen the local economy."

For decades, the firm has provided comprehensive legal services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions across New Jersey. Its attorneys represent clients in a wide range of practice areas, combining extensive experience with a client-focused approach that emphasizes practical solutions and trusted counsel.

The firm's proximity to Hawthorne through its nearby Wayne, Hackensack, and Clifton offices positions it to serve the borough and surrounding communities with convenient access to experienced legal representation. The recent opening of the Clifton office further reflects the firm's strategic growth and its continued investment in expanding access to legal services throughout Passaic, Bergen, and Essex counties.

Membership in the Hawthorne Chamber of Commerce underscores the firm's belief that thriving businesses and strong communities go hand in hand. Through networking events, educational programs, charitable initiatives, and collaborative partnerships, Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez looks forward to actively participating in the Chamber's efforts to promote economic development and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

"We are excited to become part of the Hawthorne business community and look forward to building lasting relationships with fellow Chamber members," the spokesperson added. "Supporting local businesses, giving back to our communities, and helping our neighbors succeed have always been central to our mission."

About Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez, LLP - Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez, LLP is a full-service New Jersey law firm serving individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the state as Clifton bankruptcy attorneys. With offices in Wayne, Hackensack, Clifton, Secaucus, and Newark, the firm offers experienced representation across a broad range of practice areas and is dedicated to delivering exceptional legal services while remaining actively engaged in the communities it serves.

Media Contact

John Scura, Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez, 1 (973) 696-8391, [email protected], https://www.scura.com/

SOURCE Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez