Scytale Revolutionizes SaaS Compliance with Launch of Built-In Audit

Eliminating the Traditional Audit Hassles

Recognizing the challenges and frustrations commonly associated with security audits – from the time-consuming search for a compatible audit firm to the back-and-forth requests from your auditor – Scytale's Built-In Audit is designed to simplify the audit process, turning what was once a daunting task into a manageable and integrated part of the Scytale platform.

From the day a company starts working with Scytale, every step of the compliance journey is handled within the platform. Scytale's Built-In Audit ensures that Scytale is a fully-packed security compliance hub, from preparation to passing the audit.

Key Features of Scytale's Built-In Audit:

Seamless Auditor Matchmaking: From day one, companies are paired with the perfect independent auditor, specialized in SaaS and cloud-native environments, delivering high-quality audits at the pace of your fast-moving startup.

Integrated Audit Process: Customers manage their audits with their auditor directly within Scytale, ensuring efficient and streamlined communication. This feature also allows auditors to create an open item that needs attention, allowing companies to get alerted immediately and easily address these comments.

Efficient Evidence Management: All audit requirements are already integrated into Scytale from the audit-readiness period, significantly simplifying the evidence collection and sharing process.

Rapid Audit Completion: The entire compliance project is expedited, with audit reports delivered in weeks instead of months.

Scytale's commitment to transforming the audit experience extends beyond simplification. The platform offers real-time tracking of audit progress, direct communication with auditors, and a transparent view of the audit management process. This innovative approach not only saves time and resources but also aligns with the fast-paced nature of SaaS businesses.

