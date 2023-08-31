Scytale's Compliance Automation Platform Recognized as a Finalist in the Eighth Year of the SaaS Awards

Scytale has proudly announced its position as a finalist in the 2023 SaaS Awards, competing in the categories of Best SaaS Newcomer and Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Small Business/SMB). CEO Meiran Galis expresses excitement about this recognition, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation in security compliance, while The SaaS Awards continues to honor outstanding SaaS innovations across the globe, with winners to be revealed on September 13, 2023.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scytale announced its place as a finalist in the 2023 SaaS Awards program, competing in Best SaaS Newcomer and Best Security Innovation In A SaaS Product (B2B, Small Business/SMB) categories. Best SaaS Newcomer honors companies with the best SaaS product to appear in the last 12 months. Best Security Innovation requires an innovative approach to security for any SaaS solution.

Meiran Galis, CEO of Scytale, shares: "We are thrilled to be named a finalist in The SaaS Awards 2023, highlighting our innovation in the security compliance space and motivating us to keep pushing boundaries. We extend our gratitude to The SaaS Awards for including us alongside many leading organizations at this competitive stage."

The SaaS Awards continues to recognize outstanding SaaS innovations from all corners of the world. The program boasts an array of categories, showcasing SaaS solutions across industry verticals.

James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said: "Each year, we see an explosion of brilliant ideas in every submission. Selecting the SaaS winner solutions will be a challenging task. These finalists are evidence of the exceptional quality achieved this year."

The winners of The SaaS Awards will be notified on 13 September 2023. Explore the complete list of finalists, here.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe.

About Scytale

Scytale is the ultimate security compliance automation and expert advisory solution, helping SaaS companies get compliant fast and stay compliant with security frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS, without breaking a sweat.

Scytale Contact

Melissa Dil

[email protected]

Cloud Awards Contact

James Williams

[email protected]

Notes for Editors

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.

SOURCE Scytale