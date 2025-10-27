SD Bullion Named Authorized Purchaser of U.S. Mint Gold Bullion Coins and Decides to Celebrate with Limited-Time Offer of 2025 U.S. Mint Gold Eagle at Cost!
FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SD Bullion, a leading precious metals retailer, has been officially named an Authorized Purchaser of US American Eagle Gold Bullion Coins and US American Buffalo Gold Bullion Coins from the United States Mint, joining an elite group of only 13 entities worldwide with this distinguished privilege.
The United States Mint's Authorized Purchaser program grants a select few institutions the ability to purchase bullion coins directly from the Mint. This designation marks a significant milestone for SD Bullion, reflecting the company's trusted reputation, strong financial standing, and dedication to serving investors and collectors with integrity and transparency.
"Becoming an Authorized Purchaser of U.S. Mint gold bullion coins is an honor that recognizes years of hard work and commitment to excellence," said Chase Turner, CEO of SD Bullion. "This achievement not only strengthens our ability to serve our customers but also reaffirms our mission to help more people own physical gold at the best possible prices."
Celebration Offer: 2025 1 oz Gold Eagle Coin at Cost
To commemorate this achievement, SD Bullion is celebrating with a limited-time offer — selling a limited quantity of 2025 1 oz American Gold Eagle coins at cost.
This promotion gives customers a rare opportunity to purchase one of the most sought-after bullion coins in the world at SD Bullion's direct cost, as a gesture of appreciation for the continued trust and loyalty of its customers.
About the U.S. Mint Authorized Purchaser Program
The U.S. Mint's Authorized Purchaser Program was created to efficiently distribute newly struck bullion coins to the global market. Authorized Purchasers act as primary distributors, ensuring liquidity, competitive pricing, and widespread availability of U.S. Mint bullion products.
About SD Bullion
Founded in 2012, SD Bullion has grown to become one of the largest precious metals dealers in the United States, serving hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. The company's mission is simple: to provide the lowest prices on gold, silver, and platinum bullion while delivering exceptional customer service and education to investors at every level.
