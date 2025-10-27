SD Bullion Named Authorized Purchaser of U.S. Mint Gold Bullion Coins

SD Bullion now stands in an elite list of only thirteen other entities in the world that can purchase bullion directly from the United States Mint. Post this

"Becoming an Authorized Purchaser of U.S. Mint gold bullion coins is an honor that recognizes years of hard work and commitment to excellence," said Chase Turner, CEO of SD Bullion. "This achievement not only strengthens our ability to serve our customers but also reaffirms our mission to help more people own physical gold at the best possible prices."

Celebration Offer: 2025 1 oz Gold Eagle Coin at Cost

To commemorate this achievement, SD Bullion is celebrating with a limited-time offer — selling a limited quantity of 2025 1 oz American Gold Eagle coins at cost.

This promotion gives customers a rare opportunity to purchase one of the most sought-after bullion coins in the world at SD Bullion's direct cost, as a gesture of appreciation for the continued trust and loyalty of its customers.

About the U.S. Mint Authorized Purchaser Program

The U.S. Mint's Authorized Purchaser Program was created to efficiently distribute newly struck bullion coins to the global market. Authorized Purchasers act as primary distributors, ensuring liquidity, competitive pricing, and widespread availability of U.S. Mint bullion products.

About SD Bullion

Founded in 2012, SD Bullion has grown to become one of the largest precious metals dealers in the United States, serving hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. The company's mission is simple: to provide the lowest prices on gold, silver, and platinum bullion while delivering exceptional customer service and education to investors at every level.

