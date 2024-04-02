SDI Announces the Launch of Its Inaugural 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

While we do not claim to be sustainability experts, we do believe in the power of starting small and the impact of taking consistent steps towards our goals. Post this

The 2023 CSR Report outlines SDI's efforts across various dimensions of sustainability and diversity, illustrating the small yet impactful ways SDI has begun to integrate these critical aspects into its business operations. From environmental initiatives that reduce the company's carbon footprint to governance practices that ensure integrity and transparency, and social initiatives aimed at fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, the report showcases SDI's holistic approach to corporate responsibility.

"Launching our first CSR report and participating in the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/XPO marks a significant step in our journey towards creating a more sustainable and inclusive future," said Christopher Moore, President and CEO of SDI. "While we do not claim to be sustainability experts, we do believe in the power of starting small and the impact of taking consistent steps towards our goals. These initiatives are a reflection of our commitment not just to operational excellence but to the well-being of our planet and the diverse communities we serve."

Take Action with SDI: Download SDI's 2023 CSR Report Here

The participation in the Gartner XPO event underscores SDI's leadership in the supply chain sector and its commitment to driving forward-looking discussions in the industry.

At the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/XPO, Neil Clover, former IBM Research Exec and SDI's Chief Technology Officer, will be speaking on a transformative topic: "SDI: Bridging the Digital Divide—Leveraging Tech for Frontline Efficiency". Scheduled for May 8, 2024, at 12:15 pm on Stage 3 of the Supply Chain XPO, the session will explore how SDI employs design-thinking to merge technology with human potential, enhancing operational efficiency and preparing for the next generation workforce with smart, intuitive tools.

SDI's CSR initiatives are deeply embedded in its mission to drive digital transformation and operational excellence in the supply chain industry. By sharing their journey, SDI aims to inspire other organizations to begin their path towards sustainability and diversity, no matter how daunting the task may seem. The Company is also excited to highlight the dynamic and rewarding career opportunities within the supply chain sector offered by SDI. Those passionate about making a difference and driving innovation in supply chain management are invited to explore the possibilities at https://www.sdi.com/jobs/.

About SDI

SDI is an industry pioneer in supply chain solutions and services, renowned for over 50 years of experience in guiding facilities and plant maintenance leaders towards operational excellence. As specialists in integrated parts management, SDI has transformed procurement services and warehouse management solutions across a spectrum of industries, partnering with notable supply chain leaders including Blue Diamond Growers, American Airlines, Walmart, and the New York City Department of Education.

Employing the power of the ZEUS Digital Supply Chain Management platform and a comprehensive suite of mobile applications, SDI offers cutting-edge tools to refine supply chain processes, guaranteeing more efficient and reliable facilities. From first call completion to mean time to repair, SDI is dedicated to enhancing key performance indicators, improving uptime and fueling business growth and resilience.

In an evolving supply chain landscape, SDI is committed to fostering collaboration, driving digital transformation, and delivering future-proof solutions. We are not just about business efficiency - we are at the helm of a revolution towards a smarter, more connected, and sustainable future in supply chain management.

To learn more about SDI's mission and solutions, please visit https://www.sdi.com or contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Debra Hogan Yorkman, SDI, The Digital Supply Chain Company, 1 215-633-1914, [email protected], sdi.com

SOURCE SDI, The Digital Supply Chain Company