SDI Showcases Pioneering Supply Chain Efficiency Solutions at the 2024 Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™

At this pivotal event, SDI's Chief Technology Officer, Neil Clover, will present "Bridging the Digital Divide—Leveraging Tech for Frontline Efficiency," illustrating how to effectively merge cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of human-centric design. This session will explore the successful implementation of SDI's tech solutions in a major retail partnership, which has significantly enhanced operational efficiencies and empowered frontline workers.

This case study showcases SDI's commitment to advancing supply chain management practices through a thoughtful approach that integrates the best of technological innovation with a keen focus on the human aspects of supply chain operations. By designing solutions that anticipate and adapt to the evolving needs of a technologically savvy workforce, SDI leads the way in creating more responsive and efficient supply chain ecosystems.

Designing for Value: Fostering Circular Collaboration in Supply Chain Ecosystems

Neil Clover's session will also delve into the concept of supply chains as circular, vested value ecosystems, where every stakeholder from technicians to suppliers to manufacturers and retailers is interconnected in a mutually beneficial partnership. This approach not only enhances operational efficiencies but also fosters a collaborative environment conducive to shared growth and innovation. SDI invites all event attendees to engage with Neil Clover and their team of supply chain experts at Booth 139 in the Supply Chain Management & Operations Solutions Village. Here, you can learn more about how SDI's solutions can transform supply chain challenges into opportunities for growth and resilience.

To learn more about SDI's mission and solutions, please visit sdi.com. For additional information about SDI's participation on-site at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2024, please contact Gabriel Diaz.

GARTNER and SUPPLY CHAIN SYMPOSIUM/XPO are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

CSCOs and supply chain leaders are continuously confronted with increasingly complex challenges and are expected to outperform and overdeliver. Top supply chain organizations navigate through the turbulence by solving present-day issues and positioning themselves for long-term success. The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2024 conference offers pragmatic advice and future-focused insight for supply chains to deliver now and in the future. Network with 3,000+ peers and vet new technologies at our Exhibit Showcase.

About SDI

SDI is an industry pioneer in supply chain solutions and services, renowned for over 50 years of experience in guiding facilities and plant maintenance leaders towards operational excellence. As specialists in integrated parts management, SDI has transformed procurement services and warehouse management solutions across a spectrum of industries.

Employing the power of the ZEUS Digital Supply Chain Management platform and a comprehensive suite of mobile applications, SDI offers cutting-edge tools to refine supply chain processes, guaranteeing more efficient and reliable facilities. From first call completion to mean time to repair, SDI is dedicated to enhancing key performance indicators, improving uptime and fueling business growth and resilience.

In an evolving supply chain landscape, SDI is committed to fostering collaboration, driving digital transformation, and delivering future-proof solutions. We are not just about business efficiency - we are at the helm of a revolution towards a smarter, more connected, and sustainable future in supply chain management.

Media Contact

Debra Hogan Yorkman, SDI, The Digital Supply Chain Company, 1 215-633-1914, [email protected], sdi.com

On-site Contact: Gabriel Diaz, SDI, The Digital Supply Chain Company, 1 848-218-1111, [email protected], sdi.com

SOURCE SDI, The Digital Supply Chain Company