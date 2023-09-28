SDP/SI Awarded Modern Machine Shop's Elite 2023 Top Shops Distinction

As a manufacturer of high-precision gears and mechanical components, we understand the importance of new technology and the benefits it provides. Tweet this

"We are extremely proud of what we do and grateful for our recognition, under the category of machining technology, as a Top Shop", said Robert Kufner, SDP/SI President and CEO. "As a manufacturer of high-precision gears and mechanical components, we understand the importance of new technology and the benefits it provides. Because of this, we invest heavily each year in the latest CNC equipment, automation, and tools available, ensuring our customers receive the high-quality components they rely on."

"Congratulations to the team at Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument upon qualifying as a 2023 Modern Machine Shop Top Shop," said Bryce Ellis, vice president of Metalworking Media. "The Top Shops vetting process is stringent, and being selected is a testament to your diligent efforts and invaluable impact on the industry."

Hundreds of shops participate in Top Shops annually, resulting in a wealth of data and statistics that prove invaluable for discovering and assessing areas for growth and improvement, including machining technology, performance and practices, business strategy, and human resources.

About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company

Established 1950 as a comprehensive source for small mechanical and electromechanical components, SDP/SI concentrates on the design and manufacture of precision gears, high-performing mechanical components, and customized solutions for motion control and small power transmission applications. Components are manufactured and assembled to world-class-quality levels in Hicksville, New York. ISO 9001 + AS9100 certified. Product specifications, 3D CAD models, technical information and 24/7 shopping are available at http://www.sdp-si.com

