SDP/SI Partners with MCGard in Producing an Anti-Theft Locking System for the U.S. Postal Service

"We're collaborating on this initiative with our sister company, McGard (https://mcgard.com/) located in Orchard Park, New York, which is spearheading this project with its proprietary bolt-head lock design," stated Robert Kufner, President and CEO of Designatronics, Inc. In response to the urgency of need, two Star Swiss-type lathes equipped with chip conveyors and magazine bar feeders have been purchased and installed at the SDP/SI manufacturing facility in Hicksville, New York.

The Star SR-38 type B, Star SR-20RIV type B, and three other existing Star SR-20 Swiss machines will be dedicated to the USPS project, producing 35,000 precision parts per month for the new locking system. "SDP/SI has a long history of producing high-precision components for medical, aerospace, and defense industries, and are proud of the confidence in us as the most qualified provider," said Kufner. "Utilizing the latest technologies, our skilled team will deliver these essential components at a rapid rate in support of the U.S. Postal Services crime prevention initiative."

About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company Established 1950 as a comprehensive source for small mechanical and electromechanical components, SDP/SI concentrates on the design and manufacture of precision gears, high-performing mechanical components, and customized solutions for motion control and small power transmission applications. Components are manufactured and assembled to world-class-quality levels in Hicksville, New York. ISO 9001 + AS9100 certified. Product specifications, 3D CAD models, technical information and 24/7 shopping are available at http://www.sdp-si.com

About McGard McGard is the nation's leading manufacturer of mechanical anti-theft devices. Their Wheel Locks are recognized by automobile companies and car owners worldwide. Current standard products include locks to secure manhole covers, fire hydrants, industrial and residential water and gas shutoffs, and more. They also provide a variety of security solutions for the U.S. Postal Service.

