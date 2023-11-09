SDP/SI Passes Recertification AS9100 and ISO 9001 Quality Management System Audit

The information and feedback received during the audit process is used to help us improve quality and services, enhancing customer satisfaction. Post this

"Our policies and standard operating procedures focus on customer satisfaction and risk mitigation throughout the entire operational process," said Sunil Srivastava, Quality Manager. "By having an outside certification group confirm that our QMS meets all requirements, our customers are confident that we are taking the necessary steps needed to meet the aerospace-specific needs. The information and feedback received during the audit process is used to help us improve quality and services, enhancing customer satisfaction."

AS9100 Rev D is an aerospace standard that is built on the internationally recognized standard ISO 9001 and modified for aviation, space, and defense organizations. Both standards include requirements for implementing a Quality Management System (QMS).

Established in 1950 as a comprehensive source for small mechanical and electromechanical components, SDP/SI concentrates on the design and manufacture of precision gears, high-performing mechanical components, and customized solutions for motion control and small power transmission applications. Components are manufactured and assembled to world-class-quality levels in Hicksville, New York. ISO 9001 + AS9100 certified. Product specifications, 3D CAD models, technical information and 24/7 shopping are available at http://www.sdp-si.com

